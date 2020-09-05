Taipei Symphony Orchestra (TSO) director Ho Kang-kuo (何康國) has sparked controversy following accusations that he skipped rehearsals in Taiwan to lead a youth orchestra affiliated with the TSO to perform in China, with advertisements promoting the group as a Chinese entity.
The Chinese-language Apple Daily, citing an anonymous source, yesterday reported that Ho led a performance of TSO Youth — an orchestra of young Taiwanese musicians founded by the TSO in 2016 — in China on Oct. 19 last year, missing a TSO rehearsal in Taiwan.
Promotional materials in China called the group the “Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Taiwan, China,” the Apple Daily reported.
Photo: Sean Chao, Taipei Times
Yesterday, Ho said he attended the TSO dress rehearsal and concert, and had fully participated in previous rehearsals, as well as taking leave and using his own money to organize the contert in China.
TSO Youth and Ho said that they told event organizers to use “TSO Youth,” and that “TSO Youth” was used to introduce the group at the concert.
Chinese media might have added “Taiwan, China,” Ho added.
Chou Yang-ming (周揚明) made a donation of NT$570,000 to cover the travel expenses of the group members when she found out that they would be playing pieces composed by her father, Chou Lan-ping (周藍萍), Ho added.
The Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs said that it had received prior notice Ho’s trip to China with TSO Youth.
Additional reporting by Yang Hsin-hui
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
KMT COMPLAINS: The design would not boost travel convenience or Taiwan’s international status, while the ‘Republic of China’ should be emphasized, the party said The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a redesigned cover for the Republic of China (ROC) passport, which highlights the English word “Taiwan,” prompting criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which said that reducing the size of the ROC text would not help enhance the nation’s international status. The new design would become available in January next year, officials said. The design entails minimal changes, highlights “Taiwan” and changes the way in which the nation’s official title is displayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a news conference in Taipei. The ROC title, prominently displayed on the current passport, is in a
EASIER: Deep throat saliva specimens would be taken by travelers, which would allow authorities to reduce the number of people who oversee the testing process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has decided to change the kind of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 required from international travelers arriving at airports, as of tomorrow. Health authorities would take deep throat saliva (DTS) specimens instead of throat swabs, the center said yesterday. The CECC evaluated the efficacy of DTS tests between July 2 and Monday last week, with DTS and throat swabs collected from 1,226 travelers who were required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman “Among the travelers
DEFENDING VYSTRCIL: The EU welcomes partnerships, but they must be based on respect, Germany’s foreign minister said, adding: Threats have no place in Europe French and German officials yesterday criticized Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) over a threat he issued because of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan. Wang was on a five-nation visit to Europe to counter US pressure on issues such as democracy in Hong Kong and data security regarding apps such as TikTok and WeChat, which US President Donald Trump is seeking to ban. However, Wang’s trip was overshadowed by comments he made on Monday, when he called Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan a “provocation” and said that the senate president would “pay a heavy price.” French Ministry of Foreign