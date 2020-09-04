A Hong Kong court yesterday found media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai (黎智英) not guilty of criminal intimidation, ending one of several cases against him after his arrest last month under the territory’s new National Security Law.
The verdict was for a case from 2017 and was unrelated to his arrest last month.
Lai, who is a critic of Beijing, had used foul language when confronting a reporter from the Oriental Daily News, a competitor to Lai’s Apple Daily.
Photo: AFP
However, police only charged him in February.
The mainland-born media magnate had pleaded not guilty.
Hong Kong Magistrate May Chung (鍾明新) told the court that she found insufficient evidence to support allegations that Lai meant to harm the reporter during the 2017 incident.
Lai appeared to be acting out of impulse, anger and frustration, Chung said, adding that she did not accept that the reporter was frightened by his words.
Lai smiled after the verdict was read out and shook hands with supporters who filled the courtroom.
His case comes after he was arrested on Aug. 10 for alleged collusion with foreign forces, making him the highest-profile person to be arrested under the Beijing-imposed legislation.
The 71-year-old had been a frequent visitor to Washington, where he met officials, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a “traitor.”
After Lai’s arrest last month, about 200 police officers searched the Apple Daily offices.
The national security legislation punishes anything that China considers subversion, succession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
Lai’s Apple Daily has vied with the Oriental Daily News for readership in the territory. In 2014, the Oriental Daily News published a fake obituary of Lai, claiming that he had died of AIDS and many types of cancer.
Prosecutors in the case said that Lai had intimidated the Oriental Daily News reporter.
Lai’s lawyers said that he had been followed by reporters for three years and his comments were not intended to harm the reporter, but to express his exasperation.
Lai is also facing separate court cases for illegal assembly relating to anti-government protests last year.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
EASIER: Deep throat saliva specimens would be taken by travelers, which would allow authorities to reduce the number of people who oversee the testing process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has decided to change the kind of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 required from international travelers arriving at airports, as of tomorrow. Health authorities would take deep throat saliva (DTS) specimens instead of throat swabs, the center said yesterday. The CECC evaluated the efficacy of DTS tests between July 2 and Monday last week, with DTS and throat swabs collected from 1,226 travelers who were required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman “Among the travelers
DUTY: Legislative bodies must defend democratic principles, Milos Vystrcil said, adding that Prague would not follow the orders of non-democratic nations, referring to China Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he is “Taiwanese,” as Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the common goal of defending democratic values. Speaking at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Vystrcil began his speech by comparing the differences between the Czech and Taiwanese parliaments, with the former bicameral and the latter unicameral. Although this would inevitably raise the question of which system works better, he said he believes there is not a single system that would be the best or would suit all nations, as countries in a free and democratic world have different criteria for functional democracy. However, all
KMT COMPLAINS: The design would not boost travel convenience or Taiwan’s international status, while the ‘Republic of China’ should be emphasized, the party said The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a redesigned cover for the Republic of China (ROC) passport, which highlights the English word “Taiwan,” prompting criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which said that reducing the size of the ROC text would not help enhance the nation’s international status. The new design would become available in January next year, officials said. The design entails minimal changes, highlights “Taiwan” and changes the way in which the nation’s official title is displayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a news conference in Taipei. The ROC title, prominently displayed on the current passport, is in a