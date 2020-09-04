President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presented the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon to late Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera in recognition of his efforts to bolster Taiwan-Czech ties.
At a ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei that was attended by a Czech delegation, Tsai expressed regret over Kubera’s death before giving the medal to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, who received it on behalf of his predecessor.
“Kubera was a good friend of Taiwan,” Tsai said.
Kubera, 72, died of a heart attack on Jan. 20.
The 89-member delegation led by Vystrcil is to leave Taiwan today following a six-day visit to boost bilateral exchanges in areas including public health, science, trade and economics.
Late Czech president Vaclav Havel received a similar medal when he visited Taiwan 16 years ago, so the ceremony was not only to pay Kubera the highest respect, but also to extend the friendship and democratic values that the two nations share, Tsai said.
Tsai gave the delegation a Czech-language version of Taiwanese poet Yang Mu’s (楊牧) Memories of Mount Qilai: The Education of a Young Poet, and a Chinese-language collection of literature by Czech writer Bohumil Hrabal, including Pearls of the Deep.
In addition to Tainan-made luggage bearing the flags of the two nations, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) gave the delegation two books: The Road to Democracy by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and A Taste of Freedom by former presidential adviser Peng Ming-min (彭明敏).
The two democracy pioneers contributed greatly to Taiwan’s progress, Lai said, adding that like Taiwan, the Czech Republic also emerged from a totalitarian regime.
Although she was not part of the delegation due to health reasons, Kubera’s widow, Vera Kuberova, spoke in a prerecorded video.
She expressed her appreciation for the medal, and support for Taiwan’s pursuit of independence, democracy and freedom.
Gifts prepared by Kuberova — including an accessory featuring a plum blossom, Taiwan’s national flower, and a cup that Kubera loved — and a letter she wrote to Tsai were presented by Vystrcil.
Vystrcil also presented gifts of a cross of Czech garnet, which suggests rebirth and resurrection, and a Moldavite “guardian angel” to safeguard Taiwan’s democracy and sovereignty.
Czech senators understand why Kubera wanted to visit Taiwan, so they have shown strong support to facilitate the delegation’s trip, Vystrcil said.
Kubera was a great democratic activist, he said.
The delegation hopes that the visit will have an effect on other EU members to “make up for having only come to Taiwan this late,” he said.
Tsai said that Taiwanese did not mind the timing of the visit, because “fairness and justice will never fail to arrive.”
Taiwan would continue to speak up with bravery and participate in international affairs to contribute to the world, she said, adding that the nation would not bow to oppression.
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
EASIER: Deep throat saliva specimens would be taken by travelers, which would allow authorities to reduce the number of people who oversee the testing process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has decided to change the kind of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 required from international travelers arriving at airports, as of tomorrow. Health authorities would take deep throat saliva (DTS) specimens instead of throat swabs, the center said yesterday. The CECC evaluated the efficacy of DTS tests between July 2 and Monday last week, with DTS and throat swabs collected from 1,226 travelers who were required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman “Among the travelers
DUTY: Legislative bodies must defend democratic principles, Milos Vystrcil said, adding that Prague would not follow the orders of non-democratic nations, referring to China Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he is “Taiwanese,” as Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the common goal of defending democratic values. Speaking at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Vystrcil began his speech by comparing the differences between the Czech and Taiwanese parliaments, with the former bicameral and the latter unicameral. Although this would inevitably raise the question of which system works better, he said he believes there is not a single system that would be the best or would suit all nations, as countries in a free and democratic world have different criteria for functional democracy. However, all
KMT COMPLAINS: The design would not boost travel convenience or Taiwan’s international status, while the ‘Republic of China’ should be emphasized, the party said The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a redesigned cover for the Republic of China (ROC) passport, which highlights the English word “Taiwan,” prompting criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which said that reducing the size of the ROC text would not help enhance the nation’s international status. The new design would become available in January next year, officials said. The design entails minimal changes, highlights “Taiwan” and changes the way in which the nation’s official title is displayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a news conference in Taipei. The ROC title, prominently displayed on the current passport, is in a