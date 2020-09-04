President presents medal to Czech delegation

By Su Yung-yao and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presented the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon to late Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera in recognition of his efforts to bolster Taiwan-Czech ties.

At a ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei that was attended by a Czech delegation, Tsai expressed regret over Kubera’s death before giving the medal to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, who received it on behalf of his predecessor.

“Kubera was a good friend of Taiwan,” Tsai said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, presents a relief wood carving of Taiwan to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, center, at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Kubera, 72, died of a heart attack on Jan. 20.

The 89-member delegation led by Vystrcil is to leave Taiwan today following a six-day visit to boost bilateral exchanges in areas including public health, science, trade and economics.

Late Czech president Vaclav Havel received a similar medal when he visited Taiwan 16 years ago, so the ceremony was not only to pay Kubera the highest respect, but also to extend the friendship and democratic values that the two nations share, Tsai said.

Tsai gave the delegation a Czech-language version of Taiwanese poet Yang Mu’s (楊牧) Memories of Mount Qilai: The Education of a Young Poet, and a Chinese-language collection of literature by Czech writer Bohumil Hrabal, including Pearls of the Deep.

In addition to Tainan-made luggage bearing the flags of the two nations, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) gave the delegation two books: The Road to Democracy by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) and A Taste of Freedom by former presidential adviser Peng Ming-min (彭明敏).

The two democracy pioneers contributed greatly to Taiwan’s progress, Lai said, adding that like Taiwan, the Czech Republic also emerged from a totalitarian regime.

Although she was not part of the delegation due to health reasons, Kubera’s widow, Vera Kuberova, spoke in a prerecorded video.

She expressed her appreciation for the medal, and support for Taiwan’s pursuit of independence, democracy and freedom.

Gifts prepared by Kuberova — including an accessory featuring a plum blossom, Taiwan’s national flower, and a cup that Kubera loved — and a letter she wrote to Tsai were presented by Vystrcil.

Vystrcil also presented gifts of a cross of Czech garnet, which suggests rebirth and resurrection, and a Moldavite “guardian angel” to safeguard Taiwan’s democracy and sovereignty.

Czech senators understand why Kubera wanted to visit Taiwan, so they have shown strong support to facilitate the delegation’s trip, Vystrcil said.

Kubera was a great democratic activist, he said.

The delegation hopes that the visit will have an effect on other EU members to “make up for having only come to Taiwan this late,” he said.

Tsai said that Taiwanese did not mind the timing of the visit, because “fairness and justice will never fail to arrive.”

Taiwan would continue to speak up with bravery and participate in international affairs to contribute to the world, she said, adding that the nation would not bow to oppression.