The Ministry of Economic Affairs has not approved a permit for Wpd Taiwan Energy Co (達德能源) to operate an offshore wind farm near Taoyuan, citing opposition from the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) over aviation safety concerns.
The 350 megawatt project has passed an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and in 2018 was ranked No. 1 for grid allocations.
However, the CAA objected to the project, as it is close to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
Photo: Chang Chung-i, Taipei Times
“Passing the EIA is not enough, a project also needs departmental approval,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters yesterday.
“After a long assessment, the CAA has made a final determination that the wind farm would affect flight safety,” Wang said.
It is not the ministry’s place to address aviation safety issues, she said.
Wpd Taiwan yesterday protested the decision, saying that the late cancelation would sour sentiment among international investors in Taiwan’s booming green-energy sector.
“It was a big surprise and we are astonished that it is possible to stop the project at this late stage,” Wpd Group chief operating officer Achim Berg Olsen said.
“There are many investors who are about to enter the Taiwanese offshore market. They all have a big question mark right now,” Olsen said.
Green energy projects have highlighted the need for departments to communicate early in the approval process, Wang said.
However, she said that Wpd should not have been taken by surprise.
“All wind farms need the CAA’s approval,” Wang said. “It is just that in this case, when the CAA said there are concerns, the company persisted. That is the real problem.”
Wpd Taiwan chairwoman Yuni Wang (王雲怡) said that the CAA did not made its criteria clear and aviation safety was a “non-issue,” citing the firm’s own report that wind farms would not interfere with flights.
“They are killing our project with a two-page report,” Yuni Wang said. “All problems can be solved, but the CAA is not working with us.”
The CAA said that nearly 50 million people transit through the airport annually and passenger safety is absolutely an issue.
It has opposed wind farms off Taoyuan’s coast 23 times since 2015, it said.
Based on its support for green energy development and given that the proposed project was not to be built in an area where wind turbines are restricted, the CAA allowed the firm to pursue an aviation safety assessment.
However, the assessment said that turbines near the airport might affect aviation communications and navigation, it said.
Additional reporting by CNA
GEOLOGICAL CHALLENGE: The PLA lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait, a defense ministry report said The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) does not yet have the military capability to wage an all-out war against Taiwan, given the demanding geological environment of the Taiwan Strait, a Ministry of National Defense report said. The China Military Power Report 2020, which the ministry yesterday submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, said the PLA still lacks the landing vehicles and logistics required to launch an incursion into Taiwan via the Taiwan Strait. If Beijing were to wage a war now, its combat plans could take the form of military intimidation, blockades, firepower strikes and landing operations, the report said. The PLA
EASIER: Deep throat saliva specimens would be taken by travelers, which would allow authorities to reduce the number of people who oversee the testing process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has decided to change the kind of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 required from international travelers arriving at airports, as of tomorrow. Health authorities would take deep throat saliva (DTS) specimens instead of throat swabs, the center said yesterday. The CECC evaluated the efficacy of DTS tests between July 2 and Monday last week, with DTS and throat swabs collected from 1,226 travelers who were required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman “Among the travelers
DUTY: Legislative bodies must defend democratic principles, Milos Vystrcil said, adding that Prague would not follow the orders of non-democratic nations, referring to China Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he is “Taiwanese,” as Taiwan and the Czech Republic share the common goal of defending democratic values. Speaking at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Vystrcil began his speech by comparing the differences between the Czech and Taiwanese parliaments, with the former bicameral and the latter unicameral. Although this would inevitably raise the question of which system works better, he said he believes there is not a single system that would be the best or would suit all nations, as countries in a free and democratic world have different criteria for functional democracy. However, all
KMT COMPLAINS: The design would not boost travel convenience or Taiwan’s international status, while the ‘Republic of China’ should be emphasized, the party said The Executive Yuan yesterday unveiled a redesigned cover for the Republic of China (ROC) passport, which highlights the English word “Taiwan,” prompting criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which said that reducing the size of the ROC text would not help enhance the nation’s international status. The new design would become available in January next year, officials said. The design entails minimal changes, highlights “Taiwan” and changes the way in which the nation’s official title is displayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a news conference in Taipei. The ROC title, prominently displayed on the current passport, is in a