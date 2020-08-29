President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on US beef and pork imports, while setting standards for pork containing ractopamine, in an apparent attempt to broker a trade deal with the US.
“This is a decision that was made based on national economic interests and is in line with future comprehensive strategic objectives,” Tsai told a news conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Despite her Democratic Progressive Party’s long insistence on a “zero tolerance” policy toward ractopamine, Tsai said she has instructed government agencies to set a “safe tolerance” level for the leanness-enhancing drug in imported pork, based on scientific evidence and international standards, on the condition that the public’s health is protected.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Later yesterday at a news conference at the Executive Yuan, officials said the policy, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, would have a limited effect on consumers and the nation’s pig farming industry.
The decision to lift the bans on US pork containing ractopamine and beef from cattle more than 30 months old is aimed at facilitating efforts to expand Taiwan’s international trade, officials said.
Matching international standards and deepening trade ties have been central to the nation’s economic strategies, and the nation’s economic success can be attributed to it complying with international trade practices and regulations, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Washington has for nearly a decade criticized Taipei as an “unreliable trade partner,” because it had failed to set a legal standard for the amount of ractopamine permitted in pork imported from the US, which has hampered US pork exports to the nation, he said.
On whether lifting the ban would lead to concrete economic progress — such as the signing of the Taiwan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement — Deng said Washington is not looking for a quid pro quo exchange, but is seeking to remove trade obstacles.
The US views Taiwan as an important trade partner, and he believed the US would soon take action to bolster bilateral ties, he added.
More nations have in the past few years allowed the import of meat products, including Japan and South Korea, who are Taiwan’s main trade competitors, and nine other member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said.
Without lifting the ractopamine ban, the nation would be unable to make progress on free trade agreements and regional economic integration deals, she said.
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said that Taiwanese consume about 900,000 tonnes of pork each year, 91 percent of which is locally produced, while US pork accounts for about 1 percent.
Only about 20 percent of pig farmers in the US still use ractopamine, he said, adding that Taiwanese can always not buy US pork.
The new policy would not have a significant effect on the nation’s eating habits or hog industry, he said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the ministry yesterday finalized a rule that would require the country of origin of individually packaged pork products and pork sold at restaurants to be clearly labeled.
Vendors who do not label the origin of their pork products could face a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$101,622), and those who use false labels could be fined up to NT$4 million, he said.
The Food and Drug Administration would use the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s maximum ractopamine residue limit of 10 parts per billion in pork and beef as a reference, and set a maximum permissible value in imported US pork that reflects the eating habits of Taiwanese, he said.
The government’s commitment to safeguarding public health would not be affected by the lifting of the import ban, he added.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei yesterday in a statement welcomed the decision, saying it would help Taiwan and the US to make progress in starting negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.
Additional reporting by CNA and Kao Shih-ching
VIDEO EVIDENCE: A man believed to be a captain is heard shouting orders as rounds are fired at men in the water, while a Taiwanese fishing vessel is seen in the background A Chinese fishing boat captain who is suspected of ordering the killing of at least four men at sea in 2014 was on Saturday detained after entering the Port of Kaohsiung on a fishing boat. The 43-year-old was arrested after the Seychelles-flagged Indian Star docked in the port at 8:50am, the Coast Guard Administration said. Local media reports have said the man is surnamed Wang (汪), but the authorities did not release his name and only confirmed his nationality. The man is suspected of being involved in the killing of at least four unarmed men, who were shot as they
POLICY EXPLAINED: The head of the CECC said that mass testing would have produced 12,475 false-positives, overwhelming the healthcare system, causing community spread Mass testing for COVID-19 on all travelers arriving in Taiwan could overwhelm the nation’s healthcare system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new confirmed case, a Taiwanese who had returned from Mexico. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in the past few days the public has been widely debating the Changhua County Public Health Bureau’s testing policy, so he used a simulated scenario to explain why mass testing is not the best policy at this moment. The bureau was found to have asked many people who had returned
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is to open a new cutting-edge research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu next year to develop 2-nanometer (nm) technology to secure its technology leadership. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said it is also seeking to acquire land adjacent to the new R&D center to build a production fab for 2-nanometer chips. This is the first time that TSMC has disclosed details about its plans to move into 2-nanometer technology. The company has invested heavily in R&D and advanced capacity, offering 7-nanometer chips in 2018 and 5-nanometer chips this year, with plans to
If Taiwan fails to curb its carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years, rising sea levels and storm surges would pose a threat to millions of residents in the six special municipalities, Greenpeace Taiwan said yesterday as it urged the central and local governments to take action. The call came as the environmental group released a report on its analysis of the problems that Taiwan could face as the global sea level rises, warning that the seas around Taiwan are rising at twice the global average due to the nation’s location and influence from ocean currents. Greenpeace climate and energy