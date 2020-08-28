Beijing yesterday slammed Washington’s “tyrannical logic” over the latest US sanctions targeting Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, worsening tensions between the two superpowers.
China has aggressively pursued its territorial claims in the South China Sea, building small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.
The US and Chinese militaries have ramped up their activity in the region.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Seaman Dalton Reidhead
The US on Wednesday announced sanctions on two dozen Chinese companies and associated unnamed officials for taking part in building artificial islands in disputed waters.
However, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) denied at a regular news briefing yesterday that the construction work had anything to do with Chinese militarization, saying that it was within the scope of territorial sovereignty.
“The US’ words grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs... It is wholly tyrannical logic and power politics,” Zhao said. “China will take firm measures to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.”
The US Department of Commerce said that the companies “enabled China to construct and militarize disputed outposts in the South China Sea.”
The Chinese have recently conducted military exercises in the area, while the US Navy has undertaken regular “freedom of navigation operations” to assert its rejection of Chinese sovereignty by sailing near islands that Beijing claims as its own.
China’s military on Tuesday accused the US of deliberately flying a U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone to disrupt live-fire drills by the People’s Liberation Army.
In July, the US formally declared Beijing’s pursuit of territory and resources in the South China Sea as illegal, explicitly backing the territorial claims of Taiwan and other Southeast Asian countries against China’s.
VIDEO EVIDENCE: A man believed to be a captain is heard shouting orders as rounds are fired at men in the water, while a Taiwanese fishing vessel is seen in the background A Chinese fishing boat captain who is suspected of ordering the killing of at least four men at sea in 2014 was on Saturday detained after entering the Port of Kaohsiung on a fishing boat. The 43-year-old was arrested after the Seychelles-flagged Indian Star docked in the port at 8:50am, the Coast Guard Administration said. Local media reports have said the man is surnamed Wang (汪), but the authorities did not release his name and only confirmed his nationality. The man is suspected of being involved in the killing of at least four unarmed men, who were shot as they
POLICY EXPLAINED: The head of the CECC said that mass testing would have produced 12,475 false-positives, overwhelming the healthcare system, causing community spread Mass testing for COVID-19 on all travelers arriving in Taiwan could overwhelm the nation’s healthcare system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new confirmed case, a Taiwanese who had returned from Mexico. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in the past few days the public has been widely debating the Changhua County Public Health Bureau’s testing policy, so he used a simulated scenario to explain why mass testing is not the best policy at this moment. The bureau was found to have asked many people who had returned
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is to open a new cutting-edge research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu next year to develop 2-nanometer (nm) technology to secure its technology leadership. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said it is also seeking to acquire land adjacent to the new R&D center to build a production fab for 2-nanometer chips. This is the first time that TSMC has disclosed details about its plans to move into 2-nanometer technology. The company has invested heavily in R&D and advanced capacity, offering 7-nanometer chips in 2018 and 5-nanometer chips this year, with plans to
If Taiwan fails to curb its carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years, rising sea levels and storm surges would pose a threat to millions of residents in the six special municipalities, Greenpeace Taiwan said yesterday as it urged the central and local governments to take action. The call came as the environmental group released a report on its analysis of the problems that Taiwan could face as the global sea level rises, warning that the seas around Taiwan are rising at twice the global average due to the nation’s location and influence from ocean currents. Greenpeace climate and energy