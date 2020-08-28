Beijing slams Washington’s South China Sea sanctions

AFP, BEIJING





Beijing yesterday slammed Washington’s “tyrannical logic” over the latest US sanctions targeting Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, worsening tensions between the two superpowers.

China has aggressively pursued its territorial claims in the South China Sea, building small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.

The US and Chinese militaries have ramped up their activity in the region.

A handout provided by the US Navy shows sailors observing aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan from the USS Nimitz as their carrier strike groups conduct joint operations in the South China Sea on July 6. Photo: EPA-EFE / Seaman Dalton Reidhead

The US on Wednesday announced sanctions on two dozen Chinese companies and associated unnamed officials for taking part in building artificial islands in disputed waters.

However, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) denied at a regular news briefing yesterday that the construction work had anything to do with Chinese militarization, saying that it was within the scope of territorial sovereignty.

“The US’ words grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs... It is wholly tyrannical logic and power politics,” Zhao said. “China will take firm measures to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.”

The US Department of Commerce said that the companies “enabled China to construct and militarize disputed outposts in the South China Sea.”

The Chinese have recently conducted military exercises in the area, while the US Navy has undertaken regular “freedom of navigation operations” to assert its rejection of Chinese sovereignty by sailing near islands that Beijing claims as its own.

China’s military on Tuesday accused the US of deliberately flying a U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone to disrupt live-fire drills by the People’s Liberation Army.

In July, the US formally declared Beijing’s pursuit of territory and resources in the South China Sea as illegal, explicitly backing the territorial claims of Taiwan and other Southeast Asian countries against China’s.