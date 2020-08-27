Thirteen shipping containers of smuggled cigarettes were intercepted on Tuesday at the Port of Taichung, the Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) Investigation Branch announced yesterday, adding that the seizure’s potential market value of NT$500 million (US$16.94 million) could be a record.
The branch’s Fongshan team on Tuesday confiscated the containers from the Da Dong cargo ship, registered to the Republic of Sierra Leone and piloted by a Taiwanese captain surnamed Wang (王). The ship had a crew of 12 Indonesians and 12 Chinese, as well as a Taiwanese chief engineer surnamed Kuo (郭).
The 13 containers, each 40ft long, contained more than 11,000 bales of cigarettes — with each bale expected to hold 500 packs — including Chinese brands Zhonghwa and Double Happiness, and South Korean brand Esse, the branch said.
Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times
A source said that eight of the Indonesian crew members had wanted to leave the ship upon discovering that it was a smuggler, but Wang had refused to let them go and refused to pay them two months’ wages.
On Sunday, one of the Indonesian crew members called a priest in Kaohsiung, as the Da Dong was nearing the Port of Taichung, the source said, adding that the priest called a member of the Church in Taichung and asked them to inform the CGA’s central Taiwan branch.
However, the CGA denied that it was tipped off by an Indonesian.
Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times
Investigation Branch Deputy Director Liu Chun-hsiung (劉峻雄) said that the CGA obtained proof that the Da Dong was a smuggler ship more than a year-and-a-half ago and had been closely monitoring it since it left the Port of Kaohsiung on Aug. 14.
The ship entered Port of Taichung on Tuesday — citing a faulty propulsion engine and saying that it needed to resupply its stock of fresh water — and was scheduled to stop for two hours, from 1pm to 3pm, Liu said.
However, the vessel entered the harbor at 11am, and the CGA seized the opportunity to board the ship and inspect its cargo, Liu added.
As of press time yesterday, the Fongshan team had not yet completed an inventory of the containers, but said that it hoped to finish by late last night.
The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office is expected to press charges against Wang, Kuo and other crew members for breaches of the Smuggling Penalty Act (懲治走私條例).
POLICY EXPLAINED: The head of the CECC said that mass testing would have produced 12,475 false-positives, overwhelming the healthcare system, causing community spread Mass testing for COVID-19 on all travelers arriving in Taiwan could overwhelm the nation’s healthcare system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a new confirmed case, a Taiwanese who had returned from Mexico. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in the past few days the public has been widely debating the Changhua County Public Health Bureau’s testing policy, so he used a simulated scenario to explain why mass testing is not the best policy at this moment. The bureau was found to have asked many people who had returned
VIDEO EVIDENCE: A man believed to be a captain is heard shouting orders as rounds are fired at men in the water, while a Taiwanese fishing vessel is seen in the background A Chinese fishing boat captain who is suspected of ordering the killing of at least four men at sea in 2014 was on Saturday detained after entering the Port of Kaohsiung on a fishing boat. The 43-year-old was arrested after the Seychelles-flagged Indian Star docked in the port at 8:50am, the Coast Guard Administration said. Local media reports have said the man is surnamed Wang (汪), but the authorities did not release his name and only confirmed his nationality. The man is suspected of being involved in the killing of at least four unarmed men, who were shot as they
If Taiwan fails to curb its carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years, rising sea levels and storm surges would pose a threat to millions of residents in the six special municipalities, Greenpeace Taiwan said yesterday as it urged the central and local governments to take action. The call came as the environmental group released a report on its analysis of the problems that Taiwan could face as the global sea level rises, warning that the seas around Taiwan are rising at twice the global average due to the nation’s location and influence from ocean currents. Greenpeace climate and energy
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is to open a new cutting-edge research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu next year to develop 2-nanometer (nm) technology to secure its technology leadership. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said it is also seeking to acquire land adjacent to the new R&D center to build a production fab for 2-nanometer chips. This is the first time that TSMC has disclosed details about its plans to move into 2-nanometer technology. The company has invested heavily in R&D and advanced capacity, offering 7-nanometer chips in 2018 and 5-nanometer chips this year, with plans to