Amid health fears, Shinzo Abe sets PM office record

AP, TOKYO





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday became his nation’s longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health.

Abe marked his 2,799th consecutive day in office since returning to leadership in late 2012 for a second term, surpassing the previous record set by former Japanese prime minister Eisaku Sato, his great uncle, who served 2,798 consecutive days from 1964 to 1972.

Abe, who turns 66 next month, became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister in November last year, combining his earlier one-year term.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday stands next to the 2020 Olympic mascot Miraitowa, left, and Paralympic mascot Someity, as he speaks to reporters upon his arrival at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo after returning from a hospital. Photo: AFP

His first term ended abruptly 13 years ago because of health problems, fueling concerns about his current condition.

The prime minister made a hospital visit for the second week in a row yesterday.

Abe later told reporters that he revisited the hospital “to get detailed results from last week’s checkup and have additional examination.”

“I’m making sure I’m in good health, and I plan to keep working hard,” Abe said, adding that he would explain his health later.

Abe has acknowledged having ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said the condition has been under control.

He has not made clear if it is related to his recent health issues or hospital visits.

A week ago, Abe spent more than seven hours at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo for what officials said was an additional checkup because he did not have enough time during an earlier visit in June.

Last week’s hospital visit triggered a flurry of media speculation about the possibility that his health was declining.

Top officials from Abe’s Cabinet and the ruling party, including Japanese Minister of Finance Taro Aso, said publicly that Abe was overworked and in need of rest.

Media members covering the prime minister’s office said Abe looked tired and was moving slower than usual.

During the past week, he has spent only a few hours a day in his office, only in the afternoon.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, at a regular news conference earlier yesterday, brushed off worries about Abe’s health.

“I see him every day, but I haven’t noticed anything different,” he said.

Asked if Abe would be able serve until his term ends in September next year, Suga said that Abe is undergoing additional health exams to make sure he would be able to do so.

His health concerns have added to speculation on how much longer Abe might stay in office.