Indian jet crashes at storm-hit airport, 18 dead

AFP, KOZHIKODE, India





Fierce rain and winds lashed a plane carrying 190 people before it crash-landed and tore in two at an airport in southern India, killing at least 18 people and injuring scores more, officials said yesterday.

The Air India Express Boeing 737, on a special flight from Dubai to bring back Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic, overshot the runway at Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala State late on Friday, plunged down an embankment and broke up.

“Fuel had leaked out, so it was a miracle that the plane did not catch fire, the toll could have been much higher,” one senior emergency official at the scene said.

Officials inspect the wreckage of an Air India Express jet at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, India, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Passenger Renjith Panangad, 34, recalled the plane touching the ground and then everything went “blank.”

“After the crash, the emergency door opened and I dragged myself out somehow,” he told reporters from a hospital bed in Kozhikode. “The front part of the plane was gone — it was completely gone. I don’t know how I made it, but I’m grateful. I am still shaken.”

The impact was so brutal that the nose of the Boeing 737 was left about 20m from the back half of the jet.

“All that we could hear were screams all around. People were soaked in blood everywhere, some had fractures, some were unconscious,” said local resident Fazal Puthiyakath, who was among the first at the scene.

Indian Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri put the latest death toll at 18. Authorities said that 22 people were in critical condition in hospital.

The fatalities included the two pilots, as well as four children.

Kozhikode is considered a tricky airport, as it has a table-top runway with a steep drop at one end.

Heavy rains had been falling for several hours at Kozhikode as the jet landed.

Indian media quoted air traffic control officials and a flight tracker Web site as showing that the Boeing 737 twice circled and started to land before it crashed at the third attempt.

The jet repeatedly jumped up and down in buffeting winds before the landing, survivors told Indian television.

Local taxi drivers and traders joined airport rescue staff to help free people from the wreckage in the dark and wet.

Several people on board had to be cut out with special equipment, and it took three hours to clear all the injured and bodies, officials said.