Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, with their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.
It was the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years, with the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.
Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida.
Photo: AFP / NASA / Bill Ingalls
The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 65km off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of kilometers from where Tropical Storm Isaias was pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast.
“Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” Mission Control said from SpaceX headquarters.
“It’s a little bit overwhelming to see everybody here considering the things that have gone on the last few months since we’ve been off planet,” Hurley said after arriving back home in Houston, Texas, on Sunday evening where they were greeted by a small masked-gathering of family and officials, including Musk.
Photo: EPA-EFE / NASA
Musk had rushed to Houston from SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, to welcome them. He was clearly moved — and relieved — while addressing the group.
“I’m not very religious, but I prayed for this one,” he said.
The astronauts’ ride back to Earth was fast, bumpy and hot, at least on the outside.
Photo: EPA-EFE / NASA / Bill Ingalls
The spacecraft went from a screaming orbital speed of 28,000kph to 560kph during atmospheric reentry, and finally to 24kph at splashdown. Peak heating during descent was 1,900°C. The anticipated top G forces felt by the crew: four to five times the force of Earth’s gravity.
Within a half-hour of splashdown, the scorched and blistered 4.9m capsule was hoisted aboard a SpaceX recovery ship with a staff of more than 40, including doctors and nurses.
To keep the returning astronauts safe in the pandemic, the recovery crew quarantined for two weeks and were tested for COVID-19.
The opening of the hatch was held up briefly by extra checks for toxic rocket fumes outside the capsule. After medical checkups, the astronauts were flown by helicopter to Pensacola and then to Houston.
There was one unexpected problem that could have endangered the operation: Once the capsule was in the water, private boats “just made a beeline for it,” and got too close, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, promising to do better next time at keeping sightseers on pleasure boats safely away.
