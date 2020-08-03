A detention hearing yesterday afternoon to review prosecutors’ request to detain five incumbent and former lawmakers accused of bribery was still ongoing as of press time last night.
The Taipei Prosecutors’ Office was hoping to detain Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and Sufin Siluko, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清) and former New Power Party legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) over their alleged involvement in a bribery case.
Prosecutors asked the Taipei District Court to detain them, citing the seriousness of the crimes and the possibility that they could collude to destroy evidence, or flee the nation.
Photo: Chen Wei-tzu, Taipei Times
They suspect Su of taking NT$20 million (US$677,920) in bribes, while the other lawmakers have been accused of taking bribes ranging from tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars to NT$2 million from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co (太平洋流通) chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆). The bribes were allegedly taken since 2013 to help Lee in his legal battle against Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) over the ownership of the Pacific Sogo Department Store (太平洋崇光百貨) chain.
Prosecutors on Saturday asked the court to detain Lee.
They also requested that independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) be detained for allegedly taking bribes to help two funeral service providers obtain a piece of land that was part of a national park.
Chao was alleged to have pressured the Construction and Planning Agency to allow a cemetery to be built on the land, with Su’s former aide Kuo Ke-ming (郭克銘), who now runs a political consulting company, allegedly serving as one of the two intermediaries responsible for delivering bribes to lawmakers and their assistants on behalf of Lee.
During a raid of Chao’s home on Friday, prosecutors found NT$9.2 million in cash in a bag, which is suspected to be the bribe Kuo paid to the lawmaker on behalf of the two companies.
The raid was part of a nationwide operation to question the five lawmakers and former DPP legislator Mark Chen (陳唐山), 85, and search their offices and homes over the bribery allegations.
The other alleged intermediary, Tonlin Department Store (統領百貨) general manager Weng Hua-li (翁華利), was released on NT$2 million bail.
Lee has denied he paid bribes to lawmakers, describing the money as a loan to Su, without elaborating.
Lee has been in a legal fight against Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) over Pacific Sogo’s ownership since the early 2000s.
At the heart of the issue was whether Far Eastern’s capital injection of NT$4.01 billion from 2002 to 2008 was proper and gave it ownership of the chain by making it the biggest shareholder.
It was later found both legal and illegal in different courts during a long legal battle.
In the final verdict in 2013, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled the capital injections to be legal and that Far Eastern Group was the chain’s largest shareholder and rightful owner.
Prosecutors argued that Lee’s campaign to buy influence began after that ruling and has continued until today, as he remained determined to fight for ownership of the lucrative company.
They suspect the alleged bribes have been used to lobby the Ministry of Economic Affairs to amend Company Act (公司法) clauses on capital increases and make them retroactive so that his firm could maintain control of Pacific Sogo.
Additional reporting by Chang Wen-chuan
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
‘WEAK POSITIVE’: The man arrived in Taiwan in May and was quarantined for two weeks, Chen Shih-chung said, adding that he might be infected a long time ago The government is considering tightening mask-wearing rules again in light of a potential domestic COVID-19 infection, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, six of which are imported. The other case involves a Belgian engineer who entered Taiwan on May 3 and remained in quarantine until May 17, said Chen, who heads the CECC. Although the source of infection has yet to be identified, the case could end the nation’s record of not having any domestic cases in the previous 110 days. The Belgian, in his 20s, is a technician
THAI CASE UPDATE: Twenty-nine close contacts of the worker have been tested with two types of tests, including 18 dorm mates, with 28 negative results so far Five imported cases of COVID-19, four from the Philippines and one from Hong Kong, were reported yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Taiwan to 467, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four returning from the Philippines were on the same flight, and the local health department has identified 15 people who had direct contact with them — including 10 passengers in the two rows in front or behind them, who have been put under 14-day home isolation, and five crew members, who will practice 14-day self-health management, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang