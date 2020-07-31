Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged Far Eastern Air Transport Corp (FAT, 遠東航空) chairman Chang Kang-wei (張綱維) with fraud after he allegedly embezzled NT$3.59 billion (US$121.61 million).
The prosecutors also charged First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) chairman Jason Liao (廖燦昌) — who also heads First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) — and Land Bank of Taiwan (臺灣土地銀) chairman Hwang Bor-Chang (黃伯川), along with several executives of Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行).
The charges sent shock waves across the financial sector, as the scandal implicated the nation’s foremost banks, and Liao and Hwang lead state-owned banks — although the incident happened in 2016, when Liao and Hwang were chairman and senior executive of Taiwan Cooperative Bank.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office charged 10 people with embezzlement, breach of trust, fraud, breaching the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), and related charges.
Chang in 2009 founded the business conglomerate Huafu Enterprise Holdings Ltd (樺福集團), before acquiring Taiwanese airline FAT — which was established in 1957 — and investing in hotels and property development.
Investigators said that Chang, when Huafu Enterprise began to post losses in 2011, took out NT$840 million in loans from the Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Mega Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Far Eastern International Bank (遠東商銀).
Financial records showed that in 2014 and 2015, Chang negotiated NT$2.13 billion in loans with Entie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行) to pay off the Huafu Enterprise debts, but incurred about NT$490 million in interest charges.
Chang allegedly defrauded the banks by doctoring financial reports, and promising to restructure FAT and his other subsidiaries, investigators said.
In 2016, Chang negotiated a NT$2.2 billion loan for FAT from Taiwan Cooperative Bank, which he allegedly used to pay off loans owed to Entie Commercial Bank, they said.
Prosecutors said that in 2016, Chang tried to obtain loans from Land Bank of Taiwan and Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), but was rejected as FAT was being restructured and was considered too high a risk.
In April 2016, Chang sought financial assistance from Liao, then chairman of Taiwan Cooperative Bank and a personal friend, before Liao introduced him to Hwang, then credit management department head at the bank’s Taipei headquarters, but Hwang’s subordinates uncovered FAT’s financial irregularities, prosecutors said.
Chang allegedly asked Liao to transfer his loan application to a more cooperative department and Liao had Hwang — who had gotten promoted to bank vice president — to personally handle the matter, they said.
Liao and Hwang allegedly ordered associate managers Chen Shih-chin (陳世卿) and Lin Wen-li (林文理) to approve the loan for FAT, they said.
Although Lin estimated a loan of about NT$2.1 billion based on FAT’s valuation and collateral, Hwang allegedly told Lin to go to NT$2.25 billion, which was approved at the bank’s board of directors meeting in July 2016, they said, adding that the loan helped Chang hide FAT’s massive debt liability, which resulted in the airline ceasing operations on Dec. 12 last year when it could not repay the loan.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed