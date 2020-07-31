Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who was born on Jan. 15, 1923, in the farming community of Sanshi Village, Taihoku Prefecture — now New Taipei City’s Sanzhi District (三芝) — during the Japanese colonial era, and rose to become mayor of Taipei and not only the Republic of China’s (ROC) first Taiwan-born president, but its first directly elected one as well.
Educated in the Japanese educational system of the time, Lee, who spoke Japanese, Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), Mandarin and English, won a scholarship to Kyoto Imperial University, but his studies were interrupted by World War II.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from National Taiwan University (NTU) in 1948, and appeared headed for an academic or civil service career, going on to earn a master’s degree from Iowa State University in 1953 and a doctorate from Cornell University in 1968.
Photo courtesy of Academia Historica
He worked for the US-sponsored Joint Commission on Rural Reconstruction and also taught at NTU and National Chengchi University.
After joining the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in 1971, the following year he gained his first government appointment, as a minister without portfolio with responsibility for agriculture.
He served in that position until June 1978, when he was appointed mayor of Taipei, a post he held until December 1981, when he became governor of the then-Taiwan Provincial Government, serving until 1984, when he became vice president of the ROC.
Photo courtesy of Academia Historica
He succeeded president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), who died on Jan. 13, 1988, although the move was opposed by many Mainlanders within the KMT, including Chiang Kai-shek’s widow, Soong Mayling (宋美齡), who returned from the US to help other conservative Mainlanders to sideline Lee as president and block his accession to the KMT chairmanship.
However, Lee was deft enough to secure enough support to stay in office.
In 1991, he ended the Period of National Mobilization against Communist Rebellion and pushed for the re-election of the “1,000 year” National Assembly and the Legislative Yuan, whose members had served since 1948.
Photo courtesy of Academia Historica
He also oversaw a major reshuffle of the Executive Yuan.
In 1995, he became the first ROC president to publicly apologize for the 228 Incident, and also made waves by returning to Cornell University to deliver a speech.
The following year he became the first directly elected president after the Third Addition to the Constitution established that the nation’s president and vice president should be directly elected.
Photo courtesy of Academia Historica
His unparalleled contributions to democratizing the nation and his election that year earned him the nickname “Mr Democracy” from Newsweek magazine.
During his time as president and as KMT leader he favored highlighting Taiwan’s sovereignty and right to self-determination, and also pushed his special state-to-state model of cross-strait relations.
His relationship with the Democratic Progressive Party was highlighted by both rivalry and camaraderie, which is perhaps best exemplified by his collaboration with then-DPP chairman Hsu Hsin-liang (許信良) to freeze the Taiwan Provincial Government in 1997.
He was blamed by many hardliners in the KMT for the party’s loss of the presidency in 2000 to the DPP’s Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), which eventually led to his being expelled from the party.
In August 2001, he formed the Taiwan Solidarity Union.
In 2004, Lee supported Chen’s re-election and in 2012 and 2016 stumped for Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her bids to become president.
Today, members of the DPP and pro-independence advocates see Lee as a visionary on the nation’s path to democracy and its efforts to achieve self-determination.
Democracy advocate Peng Ming-min (彭明敏), 96, said there were two contradictory identities in Lee — one was his status as a Taiwanese and the other was his position as KMT chairman.
The last time he saw Lee was at the founding of the Formosa Alliance in Kaohsiung, Peng said.
Lee made great contributions during Taiwan’s period of economic, political, cultural and social transformation, Peng said, adding that he believes Lee will always have an important position in Taiwan’s history.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang and Diane Baker
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan
RECEIVING TREATMENT: President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang visited former president Lee Teng-hui yesterday morning Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday rebutted speculation that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had died a day earlier, saying that he was weak, but receiving treatment. The hospital said the 97-year-old Lee was not in good condition and needed ongoing care, adding that if there are any changes in his condition, it would make those public. The comments came after rumors emerged online on Tuesday that Lee had died after being hospitalized since early February. Soon after the unsubstantiated rumors emerged, reporters started flocking to the hospital seeking confirmation. Lee was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital on Feb. 8 after choking while drinking
‘HERO OF THE ERA’: President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep sadness at Lee’s passing, and told the government to assist his family with all their needs Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) passed away at 7:24pm yesterday at Taipei Veterans General Hospital. He was 97 years old. The hospital stated the cause of death as septic shock and multiple organ failure. Lee had been hospitalized there since February, when he choked on a mouthful of milk at home. He was later diagnosed with pulmonary infiltrates and aspiration pneumonia. The hospital said that Lee had been treated with antibiotics, but that his health had not improved, as his advanced age and diabetes had inhibited his immune system and led to recurring infections. During his hospitalization, Lee underwent daily kidney dialysis, which removed