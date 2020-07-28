Germany is the most admired country in the world for the third year running, leaving the US in a tight battle for distant second place with China and Russia, according to a new global leadership poll.
The annual Gallup poll, conducted last year, casts more doubt on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim on Friday that the US was “perfectly positioned” to lead the free world in a new ideological rivalry with the Chinese Communist Party.
The US had a 33 percent global approval rating for last year, just 1 percentage point ahead of China and 3 percent ahead of Russia.
Photo: Reuters
Germany outshines all three by a long stretch, with a 44 percent rating.
The survey of 1,000 adults in each of 135 countries was carried out before the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Washington’s global standing could suffer even further in light of its mismanagement of the pandemic, which has left the US as one of the worst hotspots for the disease.
US President Donald Trump has frequently claimed that he has made the US respected again in the world, but the poll figures suggest the opposite.
The US was the most admired country in the world for every year former US president Barack Obama’s administration except one (when it came a close second to Germany in 2011), but then its popularity plummeted 18 percentage points after Trump took office, recovering marginally after that at just over 30 percent.
“When you read the latest results in this report on how the world rates the leadership of major global powers, the leaders who presented the case for the most certainty did the best,” Gallup’s editor-in-chief Mohamed Younis said.
“Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel, loved or hated, has been one of the most predictable leaders in highly uncertain times in both Europe and the global order,” he said.
COVID-19 could erode the US’ stature even more, he said.
“The image of US leadership in particular could seriously suffer as the globe watches US states and the federal government struggle to get infection rates under control,” he said.
US leadership approval is at its lowest among the country’s traditional allies in Europe, where 61 percent disapprove of its performance and just 24 percent approve. In the UK, the figures are 65 percent disapprove — 25 percent approve, with a similar outcome in France.
In Germany, US stature is even worse: 78 percent disapprove and only 12 percent admire the leadership coming from Washington.
In Australia too, there was deep skepticism about the US, with 67 percent disapproving compared with 23 percent approval.
The only continent where the US has maintained an overall positive image is Africa, where a bare majority of 52 percent approved its conduct, but that too is way down from the 85 percent backing Africans gave to the US in 2009, just after Obama’s election.
A Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application she submitted so that she could work in the US was on Friday booked into a northern California jail and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow. Sacramento County jail records show that Tang Juan (唐娟), 37, was being held on behalf of federal authorities after she was arrested by the US Marshals Service. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The US Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against Tang and three other scientists living in
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
POMPEO’S CONTRAST: The US bill would reiterate the TRA and the ‘six assurances,’ while the secretary of state said that Taiwan had blossomed despite being sidelined The US Senate on Thursday passed its version of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year, including provisions that support Taiwan’s participation in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), the world’s largest maritime warfare exercise, if appropriate. The bill cleared the Senate floor in a 86-14 vote. Provisions that include Taiwan are mentioned in sections 1258 and 1259 of the bill, which reiterates that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances” provided by the US to Taiwan in July 1982 are “the foundation for United States-Taiwan relations.” The “six assurances” were given by then-US president Ronald Reagan