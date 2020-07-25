Temperatures in Taipei reached their highest in recorded history when the mercury hit 39.7°C yesterday afternoon, Central Weather Bureau data showed.
The high temperature reading in the capital lasted from 2:19pm until 2:30pm and was the highest since a weather station was established in Taipei in 1896.
The previous high in the city was 39.3°C, recorded on Aug. 8, 2013.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Friday’s temperatures also surpassed 36°C in Taipei for the 17th consecutive day, and were the highest anywhere in the nation, followed by 38.6°C in Hualien County.
Due to the combined effect of a Pacific high-pressure front and a warm air mass moving over Taiwan from China, the heat was also felt in other parts of Taiwan, with temperatures exceeding 37°C in parts of New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Chiayi City, as well as Taitung, Hsinchu, Yilan, Pingtung and Yunlin counties.
Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said that the Pacific high-pressure system is relatively strong this year due to the effects of global warming, leading to this summer’s scorching weather.
Photo: CNA
