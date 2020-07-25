China yesterday ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu after the administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this week told Beijing to close its consulate in Houston after Washington accused Chinese agents of trying to steal medical and other research in Texas.
“The measure taken by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the United States,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said.
“The current situation in Chinese-US relations is not what China desires to see. The United States is responsible for all this,” Wang said. “We once again urge the United States to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track.”
Photo: AFP
Wang said some consulate personnel “interfered in China’s internal affairs and harmed China’s security interests,” but gave no details.
Beijing complained “many times” to Washington about that, he said.
Meanwhile, the US Department of State sent out a notice warning Americans in China of a “heightened risk of arbitrary detention.”
Photo: AP
“US citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention for reasons related to ‘state security,’” the notice said.
Americans might be detained or deported for “sending private electronic messages critical” of the Chinese government, it said.
The notice gave no indication of what prompted the warning.
The US has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong.
The consulate in Chengdu is responsible for monitoring Tibet and other areas in the southwest inhabited by non-ethnic Chinese minorities.
“Alongside the eviction of the Houston Chinese Consulate, the risk of the US-China conflict escalating into a ‘Cold War’ is worrying,” Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank said in a report.
Wang also said that a speech on Thursday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China disregarded reality and was filled with ideological bias.
Pompeo said that US engagement with China was a dismal failure.
Speaking at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo said that the former US president’s good and noble intentions in opening China to the world had come to naught and must be abandoned.
Nearly 50 years after Nixon’s 1972 trip to China, Pompeo used the symbolism of the venue to accuse Beijing of taking advantage of that opportunity to lie, cheat and steal their way to power and prosperity.
Pompeo called for the free world to “induce” change in China, making an overt appeal for a new coalition of democratic nations to force the Chinese Communist Party change direction or face isolation.
Pompeo said that Western engagement with China could not continue as it has.
“The free world must triumph over this new tyranny,” he said in speech to an invited audience that included exiled Chinese dissidents. “The old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done. We must not continue it. We must not return to it.”
Pompeo called on nations to induce change in the CCP’s behavior, “because Beijing’s actions threaten our people and our prosperity.”
“If the free world doesn’t change communist China, communist China will surely change us,” he said. “There can be no return to past practices because they’re comfortable, or because they’re convenient.”
“The kind of engagement we have been pursuing has not brought the kind of change in China that President Nixon hoped to induce,” Pompeo said. “The truth is that our policies — and those of other free nations — resurrected China’s failing economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that fed it.”
Wang told a daily news conference in Beijing that China urged the US to discard the “Cold War mentality.”
PETITION LAUNCHED: At least 500 people have called for the Kaohsiung hopeful’s degree to be canceled, while Johnny Chiang urged politicians to examine themselves Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, yesterday said that she would give up her master’s degree from National Sun Yat-sen University following allegations that she plagiarized her thesis. She said she would also ask the Kaohsiung City Election Commission to remove the degree from the column in the election bulletin where candidates’ education backgrounds are listed. The by-election is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the commission said that it was nearly finished printing the election bulletins. However, the Kaohsiung-based university said that the Degree Conferral Act (學位授予法) has no regulations covering voluntary
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
NETWORK FUNCTIONS: Using Huawei’s inverters could create a security loophole, allowing Chinese hackers to meddle with Taiwan’s power supply, sources said A Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy project to install solar panels on its campus has reportedly been subcontracted to a company that is affiliated with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was also found to have installed solar panels atop a building at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, sparking concern over national security. While the US and several European countries, as well as public agencies in Taiwan, have banned Huawei due to data security risks, the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that it had received an anonymous tip that a construction project at the military academy in Kaohsiung has been