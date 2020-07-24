China yesterday said that “malicious slander” was behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said that the order to close the consulate “violates international law and basic norms governing international relations,” and “seriously undermines China-US relations.”
“This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.
Photo: AFP
Beijing has said it would take action in response, although Wang gave no details.
In its statement on the closing of the consulate, the US Department of State alleged that Chinese agents have tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system statewide and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Wang said there was no basis to that claim.
He also criticized Britain for opening a pathway to citizenship for some residents of Hong Kong.
Wang said that China might stop recognizing the British National Overseas passport that they hold or are eligible to get.
Britain on Wednesday announced a January start date for new rules that would allow holders of the passport to obtain citizenship.
“Since the British side violated its commitment first, China will consider stopping recognition of the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document,” Wang said.
Meanwhile, the FBI said in court filings that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud for hiding her affiliation with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco for a month.
The filings in US District Court in San Francisco said that Tang Juan (唐娟), who worked at the University of California, Davis, falsely claimed on her visa application that she had not served in the PLA.
However, investigators found photographs of her in a PLA uniform and discovered that she had worked as a researcher at China’s Air Force Military Medical University.
Additional reporting by Reuters
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mayoral by-election candidate, plagiarized 96 percent her master’s thesis, Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday, causing uproar in political and educational circles. While a previous report claimed that part of Lee’s thesis, An Analysis on Trade between Taiwan and China, was taken from work by Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Tung Chen-yuan (童振源), Mirror Media claimed that 96 percent of the thesis was plagiarized. The report was a “blatant act of political manipulation,” Lee said, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deserves public scrutiny and criticism. Lee’s comments referred to doubts voiced
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
NETWORK FUNCTIONS: Using Huawei’s inverters could create a security loophole, allowing Chinese hackers to meddle with Taiwan’s power supply, sources said A Republic of China (ROC) Military Academy project to install solar panels on its campus has reportedly been subcontracted to a company that is affiliated with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which was also found to have installed solar panels atop a building at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, sparking concern over national security. While the US and several European countries, as well as public agencies in Taiwan, have banned Huawei due to data security risks, the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday reported that it had received an anonymous tip that a construction project at the military academy in Kaohsiung has been