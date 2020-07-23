The US on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of working for Beijing to steal, or try to steal, terabytes of data, including COVID-19 vaccine research, from Western companies in 11 nations.
The US Department of Justice released an indictment against the individuals, whom it identified as Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi.
It said that the two men were assisted by the Chinese Ministry of State Security, and that defense contractors and weapons systems were hacked along with medical research.
“Li and Dong, former classmates at an electrical-engineering college in Chengdu, China, used their technical training to hack the computer networks of a wide variety of victims,” the indictment said.
“The defendants stole hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of trade secrets, intellectual property, and other valuable business information,” it said.
Theft of intellectual property has long been a source of strain between the two nations.
“China is providing a safe haven” for hackers working for personal profit and the state’s interests, US Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said at a news conference in Washington.
The cyberattacks were part of Beijing’s “rob, replicate and replace strategy to technological development,” he said.
Demers declined to specify whether the hackers had been successful in stealing COVID-19 vaccine research, but said that the US is concerned that attacks against companies working on vaccines could slow down their efforts, or result in data being manipulated.
The US knows the identity of Chinese officials who aided the hackers, but declined to indict them at this time, Demers said.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) rejected the US hacking accusations at a news conference in Beijing yesterday.
“The Chinese government is a staunch supporter and champion of cybersafety,” Wang said.
“We’ve been cracking down on all forms of cyberattacks and cybercrimes. We demand the US side immediately stop discrediting China on the issue of cybersecurity,” he said.
YOU ACCUSED: The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang said, adding that it was a ‘scandal’ for a democratic nation Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote. After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber. The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings. KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been
HAN KUANG DRILLS: The pilot and copilot of a Kiowa Warrior died while trying to make an emergency landing at a Hsinchu base. The rest of the fleet has been grounded This year’s Han Kuang military exercises were marred yesterday afternoon by the crash of an army helicopter at Hsinchu Air Force Base that killed the pilot and copilot. A Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior crashed at 3:28pm, the third crash of a Bell OH-58D in the past two years, although the first incident, in March 2018, and the second on May 10 did not result in any injuries or deaths. The helicopter had made a provisioning stop at the base and then left at 3:25pm to return to Longtan Air Force Base in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), Army Command Headquarters said. The pilot, Major
MISSION: The DPP should move swiftly to propose changes to lower the voting age, Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that all parties should cherish the ‘constitutional moment’ Constitutional reform is one of the most important advancements for Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that items that should be prioritized include lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, and abolishing the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, as the issues have cross-party consensus. Tsai made the remarks in a speech at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) national congress in Taipei, which she presided over in her capacity as party chairperson. Tsai highlighted major missions for the party. First, the DPP should quickly propose guidelines on constitutional amendments related to lowering the voting age — along with other
Authorities in central China yesterday blasted a dam to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding across the country that has claimed scores of lives. The dam on the Chuhe River in Anhui Province was destroyed with explosives early in the morning, after which the water level was expected to drop by 70cm, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. Water levels on many rivers, including the Yangtze, have been unusually high this year because of torrential rains. Blasting dams and embankments to discharge water was an extreme response employed during China’s worst floods in the past few years in 1998, when more