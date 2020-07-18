Amid chaotic scenes, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday approved as Control Yuan president, despite Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators attempting to disrupt the vote.
After Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced the start of a vote on the president’s Control Yuan nominees at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, KMT legislators pushed over the two voting booths set up in the main chamber.
The move triggered a melee, but that did not stop DPP legislators from voting to approve the nominees, while KMT legislators attempted to obstruct the proceedings.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that there had been wrongdoing in Thursday’s vote on a motion that marked the end of a review of the nominees and set the rules for yesterday’s vote.
DPP Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩) was at a TV station recording a political talk show when You put the motion to a vote, but her name lit up on a screen showing who had voted, indicating that someone else had voted for her, Lin said.
The result should have been annulled just as an election result would be voided if a candidate was found to have bought votes, he said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
After briefly leaving the main chamber, KMT legislators returned at 11:42am, just 18 minutes before the vote was scheduled to end, and demanded that they be handed ballots.
Legislative Yuan staffers provided a box for KMT legislators to cast their ballots, but they were determined to cast them on the opposite side of the chamber, which was guarded by DPP legislators.
The move alarmed the DPP legislators, who attempted to block their KMT counterparts, triggering scuffles.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
KMT lawmakers claimed that the bottom-right corner of every ballot had been cut out and that the vote was being rigged, while demanding that a booth be set up so that they could vote.
With just three minutes left before the vote ended, staffers scrambled to provide a voting booth, but it was set up too late for the KMT legislators to use.
When You ordered that the count begin, it was met with protests from KMT legislators, who threw balloons filled with water at the speaker’s rostrum, while DPP legislators surrounded You and shielded him with placards.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Chen Chu’s nomination was approved 65-3, with two spoiled votes.
The 26 nominees for Control Yuan members were also approved, including Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊), Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Deputy Chairwoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳), former vice minister of education Fan Sun-lu (范巽綠), former DPP legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津), former Taiwan Solidarity Union legislator Lai Chen-chang (賴振昌), former Taipei deputy mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) and former Garden of Hope executive director Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容).
The result should have been voided as KMT legislators had not finished voting, Lin said, adding that the KMT caucus would refuse to acknowledge the result.
When the DPP was in opposition, its legislators stalled votes on nominees by each taking 30 minutes to vote, but when the KMT tried to employ a similar tactic the DPP denied the party its right to vote, he said.
The legislative speaker had rigged a vote for Chen Chu, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said, adding that it was a “scandal” for a democratic nation.
You has been hailed as a pioneer of democracy, but he has trampled on democratic values by breaching legislative procedure, he said.
Chiang questioned whether the DPP intends to approach all legislative votes and reviews in the same forcible manner, warning the DPP that it would feel the wrath of the people if it continues to ignore the opinions of opposition parties.
The Legislative Yuan Secretariat later yesterday said that an investigation had found that Chen Ying’s electronic voting card had been inserted in DPP Legislator Chang Hung-lu’s (張宏陸) slot in Thursday’s vote, and that consequently Chang’s “yes” vote had not been recorded.
The mistake was caused by the chaotic scenes in the chamber, which caused some legislators to take the wrong card, the secretariat said, adding that the mistake did not change the number of ballots cast by the DPP caucus or the outcome of the vote.
CAUTION: Taiwanese should be alert, even if they have just liked or shared posts that would breach Beijing’s national security legislation for Hong Kong, the council said Due to the newly implemented Hong Kong national security legislation, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has drawn up a list of what it described as “high-risk groups,” cautioning them not to travel to Hong Kong. People who support independence for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang; those who are critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Hong Kong government and the “one country, two systems” concept; and those who donated to or voiced support for the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill movement are urged to refrain from visiting Hong Kong, the council said on its Web site. It released two posts on
NEW HONG KONG LAW: A visit to Beijing-friendly nations or those with weak judicial systems could leave people at risk of deportation to China, a former MAC official said Beijing could request countries with which it has extradition agreements to deport Taiwanese to China to face criminal charges following the implementation of national security legislation for Hong Kong, a former Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official warned yesterday. Some developing countries, and those close to China because of the Belt and Road Initiative, are likely to accommodate Beijing’s requests to extradite Taiwanese to China, said former deputy MAC minister Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), who served from July 2, 2018, until May 20, and then returned to his former post as an assistant professor of sociology at National Tsing Hua University. While Taiwanese
INJURED: Several KMT lawmakers fought their way through DPP members into the legislative chamber, while others lay on a driveway to block Chen Chu Scuffles broke out at the Legislative Yuan yesterday as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers again occupied the legislative chamber, stymieing a report by Control Yuan presidential nominee Chen Chu (陳菊) and a question-and-answer session. The KMT lawmakers showed up at the back door of the chamber at about 5am and tried to enter, but were stopped by several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who were guarding the door. Scuffles broke out as the KMT lawmakers tried to force their way through the door, injuring legislators on both sides. KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) tackled DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), while DPP Legislator Wu
‘BARBARIC INTIMIDATION’: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned China’s move, saying that weapons and upgrades are needed to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait China yesterday said that it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin Corp, days after the US approved a potential US$620 million refurbishment package for missiles to Taiwan. The possible foreign military sale involves Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “strongly condemns” China’s gesture, describing it as “irrational clamor and barbaric intimidation.” Taiwan’s procurement of weapons and self-defense upgrades are necessary and legitimate for defending the nation’s sovereignty and democratic establishments, as well as peace in the Taiwan Strait, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. China’s ungrounded criticism cannot conceal its aggressive and