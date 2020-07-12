US President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of his longtime ally Roger Stone, shielding the veteran Republican consultant from 40 months behind bars.
“Roger Stone is now a free man,” the White House said in a statement, days before he was to report to a federal prison to start serving his term.
Trump’s action immediately brought new charges that the president intervenes freely in the US justice system to help friends and allies, and punish critics and perceived enemies.
Photo: Reuters
Stone, one of Trump’s oldest confidants, was convicted in November last year of lying to the US Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing a US House of Representatives investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to help him win the 2016 election.
The fiery White House statement reiterated Trump’s charge that then-US special counsel Robert Mueller investigated an alleged crime that was never committed.
Therefore, Stone should never have been charged in the first place, it said.
“The simple fact is that if the Special Counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr Stone would not be facing time in prison,” it said.
In a statement to US media, Stone’s lawyer Grant Smith said that his client was “incredibly honored that President Trump used his awesome and unique power under the Constitution of the United States for this act of mercy.”
The Trump administration had already intervened once to help Stone. After prosecutors recommended a prison term of seven to nine years, US Attorney General Bill Barr, who has been accused of acting like Trump’s personal lawyer, stepped in and called that excessive.
All four prosecutors handling the case quit it and a newly appointed prosecutor recommended a prison term of three to four years for Stone.
Stone was the sixth aide of Trump to be convicted of charges arising from Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.
Critics responded quickly and angrily after Trump commuted Stone’s sentence.
US Representative Adam Schiff, the Democrat who led last year’s impeachment drive against Trump, said: “With Trump there are now two systems of justice in America: one for Trump’s criminal friends and one for everyone else.”
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed “a lawless president who regards the Justice Department as his personal plaything,” while others blamed Republicans’ tolerance of Trump’s behavior in leading to what they called a breakdown in the justice system and rule of law.
