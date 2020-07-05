US President Donald Trump on Friday bemoaned protests demanding racial justice as “violent mayhem,” but said little about an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 cases as he attended a crowded, fireworks-studded Independence Day celebration beneath Mount Rushmore.
Trump, under fire for his response to the US’ spiraling coronavirus caseload four months before the US presidential election, spoke on the eve of the July 4 celebrations before thousands of closely packed people — many of whom chanted “four more years”; few of whom were wearing masks.
He accused protesters calling for racial justice of “a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.”
Photo: AP
“The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets and cities ... is the predictable results of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism and other cultural institutions,” he added.
The US has been engulfed by a once-in-a-generation reckoning on racism and police brutality since George Floyd, an African-American, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
Trump — who has also been criticized for his response to the protests — promised that Mount Rushmore would never be defaced, and that he would never abolish the police or the right to bear arms.
“They want to silence us — but we will not be silenced,” he said to cheers, adding later that it was time to “speak up loudly, strongly, powerfully and defend the integrity of our country.”
Trump did briefly thank those “working tirelessly to kill the virus” during his comments on Friday.
However, otherwise he has had little to say about the shocking increase in US virus cases.
On Friday a record 57,000 new infections were confirmed. The pandemic has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives, and the recent resurgence “puts the entire country at risk,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci has said.
FORCED LABOR: Customs officials have seized a 11.8 tonne shipment of products made from human hair on suspicion they were produced by people facing human rights abuses Federal authorities in New York City on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp. US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officials said that 11.8 tonnes of hair products worth an estimated US$800,000 were in the shipment. “The production of these goods constitutes a very serious human rights violation, and the detention order is intended to send a clear and direct message to all entities seeking to do business with the United States that illicit and inhumane practices will not be tolerated in
IRRESPONSIBLE ATTITUDES? Some experts say the NHI system does not do enough to educate the public, or pay doctors to talk to patients, about healthy lifestyles While the life expectancy of Taiwanese newborns in 2018 reached 80.69 years, the number of years people spent in poor health hit a record high at 8.41 years, Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed on Saturday. Healthy life expectancy is calculated by a person’s life expectancy minus the time they spend in ill health, such as the loss of mobility, disabilities and chronic disease, based on medical records and calculations about the years they live with disabilities. The number of years that Taiwanese spend in poor health is increasing slowly, but steadily, rising by 0.46 years, or five-and-a-half months, between 2012
UPTICK IN NUMBERS: The Taipei deputy mayor said the city has services to assist new immigrants, but has established an office specifically to help those from Hong Kong The Taiwan-Hong Kong Services and Exchanges Office today officially opens, where it is to provide humanitarian assistance to Hong Kongers, after Beijing yesterday passed a controversial national security law for the territory. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed dismay over China’s passage of the law, saying that Beijing has broken its pledge to allow Hong Kong to maintain a high degree of autonomy for at least 50 years following its handover from the UK. “I feel extremely disappointed [about the law’s passage], which means China did not keep its promise to Hong Kong,” Tsai said in Taipei. Beijing’s “broken promise” also
‘BASELESS ACCUSATIONS’: Ker Chien-ming said it was not possible to drop Chen Chu’s nomination, while KMT lawmakers accused their DPP rivals of ‘homicidal behavior’ The Legislative Yuan is to vote on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations for the Control Yuan on July 17 after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators regained access to the legislative chamber yesterday after it was occupied by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers for about 19 hours. The Legislative Yuan had been scheduled to meet yesterday morning to discuss its planned extraordinary session, but more than 20 KMT lawmakers on Sunday afternoon broke into the main chamber and occupied the legislative speaker’s podium to protest Tsai’s nomination of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) to be Control Yuan president. The KMT caucus