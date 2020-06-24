Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday called for early general elections, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the outbreak has stabilized and there is no assurance it would be over by April next year, when the current government’s term ends.
Parliament was dissolved to pave the way for the polls, which the Elections Department said would be held on July 10.
The announcement came just four days after the city-state lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, and appeared to be an attempt to take advantage of a quiet window before a possible worsening of the pandemic’s impact.
Photo: EPA/EFE / Ministry of Communication and Information
Lee said the state must prepare for ups and downs, adding that there has been a resurgence in cases in some countries that have reopened.
He added that Singapore has not felt the full brunt of the economic fallout yet, so there would be more business closures and higher unemployment.
“A long struggle lies ahead,” he said in a televised speech. “An election now when things are relatively stable will clear the decks and give the new government a fresh full five-year mandate. It can then focus on this national agenda and the difficult decisions it will have to make and to carry.”
Singapore was initially hailed as a model for containing the virus, but cases in the country of only 5.8 million people then soared to more than 42,000, one of the highest infection rates in Asia, with most linked to dormitories used to house foreign migrant workers.
Lee said infections in the dorms have declined, while cases outside the dorms have stabilized.
Opposition groups have attacked the timing of the poll, with the Singapore Democratic Party saying that calling an election next month would “needlessly jeopardize the safety and health of Singaporeans.”
Lee said that despite a ban on rallies, political parties could still campaign effectively and voters could cast ballots safely, citing examples in recent elections in South Korea, Taiwan and several European countries.
He added that more polling stations would be set up, voters would be allocated time slots to cast their ballots to prevent crowds, senior citizens would be given priority and safe distancing rules would be observed.
Lee’s People’s Action Party, in power since 1959, is widely expected to keep its overwhelming majority in parliament, where it currently holds 83 out of the 89 seats.
Additional reporting by AFP
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view yesterday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East and South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the “ring of fire.” Unlike in a total eclipse, the moon in an annular, or ring-like, eclipse is unable to completely cover the sun, leaving a thin halo of light at its maximum phase. Such an eclipse happens when the
TRAVEL: Students and business travelers from 11 nations and areas would be allowed entry, but the KMT said those from some parts of China should also have been included The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced four criteria for foreign students and short-term business travelers from 11 countries and areas with a lower COVID-19 risk who want to apply for a shortened quarantine period upon arrival in Taiwan. The list does not include China. About 1,100 Chinese students enrolled at National Tsing Hua University and Shih Hsin University earlier this month launched an online petition to the Minsitry of Education to allow them to resume their studies in the nation. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the relaxing of border controls would
RAIDS AND QUESTIONING: The two former KMT lawmakers for whom the three aides worked told reporters that they had not been in contact with them for years Two former legislative assistants were detained yesterday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors about their alleged involvement collecting classified materials and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, and passing on lists of government personnel and reporters to Chinese intelligence officials. A third suspect was released on bail after questioning. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said that Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴), Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) and Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) were questioned following raids conducted by prosecutors and officers from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s National Security Operations Division. The trio allegedly passed material to Chinese
‘INCOMPREHENSIBLE’: Justin Huang is not a qualified candidate due to controversy when he served as a county commissioner, the DPP deputy secretary-general said The Presidential Office yesterday called off a news conference to announce President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations for Control Yuan members an hour before its scheduled start, after one of the nominees sparked cross-party criticism. Reports on Thursday cited sources as revealing that the nominees would include former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as president and former Taitung County commissioner Justin Huang (黃健庭) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as vice president. The Control Yuan is the government branch responsible for investigating and disciplining public servants and agencies. It consists of 29 members who are appointed