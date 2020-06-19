China yesterday moved closer to passing controversial national security legislation for Hong Kong that has raised international concerns it would end the territory’s limited freedoms.
A draft was submitted to China’s top lawmaking body, Xinhua news agency reported, and it could be approved as soon as tomorrow as Beijing seeks to end a pro-democracy movement that has rocked the territory.
China’s National People’s Congress endorsed the planned legislation last month, sending the draft to its Standing Committee.
Photo: AFP
The fast-tracking of the legislation — which is bypassing the Hong Kong Legislative Council — has compounded fears in Hong Kong that mainland-style political repression is on its way.
The G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday urged China to reconsider the proposed legislation, saying that it had “grave concerns” it threatens Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms.
In response, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii that Beijing’s “determination” to introduce the legislation was “unwavering,” a statement said.
“China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US side interfering in Hong Kong affairs, and resolutely opposes the statement made by the G7 foreign ministers on Hong Kong-related issues,” Yang said.
Under a “one country, two systems” agreement before the UK handed the territory back to China, Beijing agreed to let Hong Kong maintain certain liberties and autonomy until 2047.
The territory has been convulsed by a year of huge and often violent protests that began with a now-aborted extradition bill, but morphed into a popular call for democracy and police accountability.
Beijing says the new national security legislation is needed to end the unrest and restore stability.
Xinhua said the draft legislation “clearly outlines” the four acts prohibited — secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign and external forces to endanger national security — as well as their criminal penalties.
The wording of the draft appears to have become stronger than the proposal revealed at last month’s National People’s Congress, criminalizing “collusion with foreign and external forces” instead of “foreign and external interference in Hong Kong affairs.”
Pro-democracy Hong Kong Legislator Dennis Kwok (郭榮鏗) said that the legislation would “severely undercut” Hong Kongers’ basic rights and freedoms, adding that meeting foreign officials could be seen as colluding with foreign forces.
“At the end this national security law is not really about national security, but really about silencing opposition. That’s our worst fear and biggest fear,” Kwok said.
“I am very worried that the scope of ‘collusion’ will be unlimited in the upcoming national security law and even allow [for] cooking up charges,” pro-democracy Hong Kong Legislator Tanya Chan (陳淑莊) said.
