Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who heads the news site Rappler, has been found guilty of cyberlibel in the country’s first conviction of its kind involving the media, in a decision seen as a blow to press freedom in the Southeast Asian nation.
A Manila court yesterday convicted Ressa, who was accused by a businessman of cyberlibel for publishing an allegedly defamatory article in 2012 about his alleged ties to a then-judge on the nation’s top court.
The award-winning former CNN journalist and codefendant Reynaldo Santos, a former Rappler journalist, were sentenced to up to six years in jail.
Photo: Reuters
Ressa did not write the article and government investigators initially dismissed the businessman’s allegation, but state prosecutors later filed charges against her and Santos, who wrote it, under a controversial cybercrime statute aimed at online offenses such as stalking and child pornography.
Even though the original report came out months before the law was enacted, the court ruled that it was republished in 2014, supposedly to correct a misspelling.
The court ruled that the crime of online libel lapses in 12 years and is “more serious” compared with ordinary libel, which takes a year to lapse.
“The right of free speech and freedom of the press cannot and should not be used as a shield against accountability,” the court said in its ruling, adding that free speech has to be balanced with the right against defamation.
It was not immediately clear how long Ressa would actually have to serve if the conviction becomes final, and Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa allowed Ressa and Santos to remain free on bail pending an appeal.
“We are going to stand up against any kind of attacks against press freedom,” a defiant Ressa told journalists after the conviction was handed down.
“I began as a reporter in 1986 and I have worked in so many countries around the world, I have been shot at and threatened, but never this kind of death by a thousand cuts,” she said.
“This is a blow to us, but it is also not unexpected,” Ressa, who is also facing seven other criminal charges, including for alleged tax evasion and media foreign ownership violation, said later at a televised briefing. “We are going to stand up against any kind of attack against press freedom.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte upholds free speech and has no hand in the court ruling, his spokesman Harry Roque said.
“The president isn’t behind the supposed repression of freedom of expression and of the press,” Roque said.
Ressa’s online libel case “sets a dangerous precedent” and “is seen deleterious to press freedom,” said Danilo Arao, a journalism professor at the University of the Philippines.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS: ‘If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to seize control of Taiwan, it will stand ready to dominate the region,’ US Senator Josh Hawley said US Senator Josh Hawley on Thursday introduced a draft Taiwan Defense Act, which would require the Pentagon to maintain the capability to defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, while continuing to fulfill its obligations under the US’ Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). “Yesterday, I introduced new legislation to stop #China imperialism and to defend our vital interests, and our partner #Taiwan,” the Republican senator wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The proposed act would ensure that the US is capable of continuing to fulfill its obligations under the TRA in the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive military buildup, he said in a
The air force yesterday warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to its southwest, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Su-30 fighters, some of China’s most advanced jets, were given verbal warnings to leave and Taiwanese air force jets “drove away” the intruders, the ministry said in a short statement issued at 12:30pm. “The defense ministry is fully aware of the situation in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan and is taking measures to protect our territory,” it said. It did not provide other details regarding the intrusion, such as how many Chinese fighter jets
STAYING CORDIAL: Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said that Taiwan and Japan should work together in the face of Chinese threats and set aside differences The Yilan County Council yesterday passed a provisional motion recommending that the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) be renamed Toucheng Township Diaoyutai (頭城釣魚台). The sovereignty controversy over the islands, which are claimed by Taiwan, Japan and China, resurfaced after Chinese Coast Guard vessels this week entered waters near the islands. The county council’s motion — proposed by Yilan County Councilor Tsai Wen-yi (蔡文益), a Toucheng resident — followed plans by Ishigaki City Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama to change the name of the islands from the Senkaku Islands, as they are known in Japan, to “Tonoshiro Senkaku.” The Yilan County councilors approved the motion with 29 votes. To
KEEPING CLEAN: The sharp drop is likely due to people following disease prevention measures such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported a significant drop in the case numbers of several types of infectious diseases in the first half of the year, attributing it in part to more people wearing masks and practicing personal protective measures to prevent COVID-19 infection. The number of cases of flu-like illness and enterovirus infection reported from May 31 to Saturday last week fell 71.1 percent and 88.2 percent respectively from the same week last year, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said. Taiwan regularly enters the peak season of enterovirus infections in May or June, with weekly reported