The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the nation to 445.
They are a married couple who worked in Bangladesh and returned home via Malaysia on Saturday, and were the first new imported cases since June 1, it said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC spokesman, said that the man is in his 50s and the woman is in her 40s, and they went to Bangladesh in late January and early March respectively.
Photo: CNA
The man on May 23 developed a fever, coughing, a sore throat, muscle pain and an abnormal sense of smell, while the woman developed a fever two days later, Chuang said.
They were diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in Bangladesh on May 25 and May 28 respectively, he said.
The man’s symptoms had alleviated by May 26 and he tested negative twice for the novel coronavirus on May 28 and June 2, he added.
The woman tested negative only once, on June 2, but the hospital said it had too many patients and allowed her to leave, Chuang said.
They were discharged from the hospital on June 2 and remained at home in Bangladesh until Friday, when they left for Taiwan, he said.
They wore masks and protective clothing during their flights, and did not come into close contact with friends or family after they returned, he said.
“They did not show any symptoms upon their arrival in Taiwan, but they told airport quarantine officers that they had been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Bangladesh, so they were tested at the airport and taken to a centralized quarantine facility for isolation,” he said.
The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were hospitalized yesterday, he said.
The 11 crew members on the flight to Taiwan also wore masks and protective clothing, so they were asked to perform self-health management, while 26 passengers who sat in the same row and the two rows in the front and back of the couple have been placed under home quarantine, Chuang said.
As of yesterday, the nation had maintained a zero rate of local transmission for 64 days, the CECC said.
Additional reporting by CNA
TAKING PRECAUTIONS: ‘If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to seize control of Taiwan, it will stand ready to dominate the region,’ US Senator Josh Hawley said US Senator Josh Hawley on Thursday introduced a draft Taiwan Defense Act, which would require the Pentagon to maintain the capability to defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, while continuing to fulfill its obligations under the US’ Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). “Yesterday, I introduced new legislation to stop #China imperialism and to defend our vital interests, and our partner #Taiwan,” the Republican senator wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The proposed act would ensure that the US is capable of continuing to fulfill its obligations under the TRA in the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive military buildup, he said in a
The air force yesterday warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone to its southwest, the Ministry of National Defense said. The Su-30 fighters, some of China’s most advanced jets, were given verbal warnings to leave and Taiwanese air force jets “drove away” the intruders, the ministry said in a short statement issued at 12:30pm. “The defense ministry is fully aware of the situation in the waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan and is taking measures to protect our territory,” it said. It did not provide other details regarding the intrusion, such as how many Chinese fighter jets
STAYING CORDIAL: Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said that Taiwan and Japan should work together in the face of Chinese threats and set aside differences The Yilan County Council yesterday passed a provisional motion recommending that the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) be renamed Toucheng Township Diaoyutai (頭城釣魚台). The sovereignty controversy over the islands, which are claimed by Taiwan, Japan and China, resurfaced after Chinese Coast Guard vessels this week entered waters near the islands. The county council’s motion — proposed by Yilan County Councilor Tsai Wen-yi (蔡文益), a Toucheng resident — followed plans by Ishigaki City Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama to change the name of the islands from the Senkaku Islands, as they are known in Japan, to “Tonoshiro Senkaku.” The Yilan County councilors approved the motion with 29 votes. To
KEEPING CLEAN: The sharp drop is likely due to people following disease prevention measures such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported a significant drop in the case numbers of several types of infectious diseases in the first half of the year, attributing it in part to more people wearing masks and practicing personal protective measures to prevent COVID-19 infection. The number of cases of flu-like illness and enterovirus infection reported from May 31 to Saturday last week fell 71.1 percent and 88.2 percent respectively from the same week last year, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said. Taiwan regularly enters the peak season of enterovirus infections in May or June, with weekly reported