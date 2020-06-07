Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday expressed gratitude to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisory specialist panel for serving as its “brain” in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Taiwan yesterday reported no new COVID-19 cases and 429 patients have been released from isolation after recovering, said Chen, who heads the CECC.
The panel has provided numerous priceless suggestions to the center, including setting the guidelines for diagnosis, testing and treatment, and played a significant role in the nation’s efforts against the disease, he said.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsun, Taipei Times
The CECC extends its special thanks to the panel, led by Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), for keeping its policies on the right track, he added.
Chang said that of the nation’s 443 confirmed cases, 306 (69.1 percent) were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms, 100 (22.6 percent) developed pneumonia and 37 (8.4 percent) developed severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Seven patients remain in isolation waiting for three consecutive negative test results and 11 remain hospitalized for treatment, including four who were removed from isolation, but are being treated for other conditions, Chang said, adding that all patients are expected to be released from isolation in the next week or two.
Since the panel first convened on Jan. 5, its number of specialists has risen from seven to 22 who have discussed various issues, including the case definition for COVID-19, reporting criteria, treatment procedures and recommendations, outbreak monitoring and infection control measures, he said.
As COVID-19 is a new disease, the panel often had to respond quickly and modify guidelines according to new findings, and the nation’s success in controlling the spread of the disease was beyond their expectations, Chang said, expressing thanks for all the efforts by Centers for Disease Control officials, panel members, frontline healthcare professionals and related government officials.
Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), a National Taiwan University Hospital pediatrician who is a member of the specialist panel, said that it seems like a miracle that 10 domestic cases with an unknown source of infection did not spread further, which indicates that the public was well-versed in disease prevention measures and Taiwan’s healthcare system established a good infection control system.
Asked if there are still certain rules of which people should be aware, as the CECC previously announced that disease prevention regulations would be loosened from today, Chen said: “We still have to practice the ‘new disease prevention lifestyle.’”
This includes frequently washing hands, wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, measuring body temperature and avoiding public spaces when feeling ill, Chen said, adding that some facilities should also enforce a real-name or contact registration system, should contact tracing be required after a confirmed infection.
“Unless a competent authority has set its own regulations for better management, the CECC would no longer limit the number of participants or flow of people at certain activities,” Chen said.
Asked about passengers once again being allowed to eat and drink, as well as conditionally taking off their masks, on Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp trains, Chen said that people sitting close to each other should avoid eating at the same time and that masks should be worn whenever possible for better collective protection of all passengers.
He said that he hopes people can internalize personal protective measures, such as wearing a mask, into their daily routines, similar to the practice of washing their hands after using the toilet.
However, people should not be criticized or punished for not wearing a mask, but rather practice the measures as part of their social responsibility to protect themselves and others, he added.
The governments of Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan on Friday announced the conditional loosening from today of a requirement for masks to be worn while riding their MRT metropolitan railway networks or public buses.
Passengers are required to wear a mask when entering MRT stations, and boarding trains and buses, but are allowed to take masks off if they can maintain social distancing once in transit.
SAFETY RISK: The government is working to categorize countries based on their COVID-19 cases and prevention efforts, which would determine quarantine periods The government plans to rank countries based on their COVID-19 risks to determine how to treat tourists and other travelers from those nations once Taiwan reopens its borders, but it is still working out the categories, a top health official told lawmakers yesterday. “We would divide countries around the world into several categories. One category would comprise those countries with very few confirmed COVID-19 cases, such as New Zealand and Palau. Travelers from the countries in this category would only need to practice self-health management,” Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a Legislative Yuan seminar hosted by
‘NEW LIFE HAS COME’: A total of 939,090 people voted to remove Han Kuo-yu from office, more than the 892,545 votes he won to become mayor in 2018 Kaohsiung residents in a recall vote yesterday overwhelmingly voted to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from office. The result made Han the nation’s first special municipality head to be recalled, just a year-and-a-half after he won a surprise victory over a candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which had run the city for two decades. The vote was 939,090 in favor of recall and 25,051 against, with a 42.14 percent voter turnout, Kaohsiung City Election Commission data showed. There are 2,299,981 eligible voters in the city, the data showed. At least 25 percent of
People using Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway network and public bus system would no longer be required to wear masks at all times when in stations, metro cars or buses from tomorrow, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced yesterday. The mask requirement on public transport in Taipei is being eased on the same day the central government plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights, as there have been no domestic COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, she said. “As long as social distancing can be maintained,” passengers riding the MRT and public buses in the city can remove
SECURITY CONCERNS: The Telecom Technology Center ran black-box tests for the Executive Yuan on devices and software from Chinese, US and South Korean firms Network devices from several Chinese manufacturers are insecure and allow personal information to be leaked, testing commissioned by the Executive Yuan has shown. A variety of devices and software, including apps, from Chinese, US and South Korean manufacturers that are used by government agencies at the central and local level were subjected to black-box testing — in which the functionality of an application is examined without knowing about its internal structure, an information-security official said yesterday on condition of anonymity. The Telecom Technology Center conducted the tests, which simulated cyberattacks, to determine their resilience to the attacks, the official said. The center