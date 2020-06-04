Protesters defied curfews across the US as leaders scrambled to stem anger over police racism.
Standoffs between police and demonstrators stretched into the night in cities from New York City to Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, whose killing has brought once-in-a-generation protests to the nation for the past week.
However, there were fewer reports of the looting and violence that had soured street demonstrations in previous nights.
Photo: AP
Tens of thousands earlier on Tuesday gathered in Houston to pay a hometown tribute to Floyd, who grew up in the Texas city and is to be buried there next week.
“Today is ... about George Floyd’s family — we want them to know that George did not die in vain,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told an estimated 60,000 people.
A tearful Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, told a news conference that she wanted justice.
“I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George, because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks,” she said.
In New York City, which on Tuesday prolonged its first curfew since World War II for the full week, reporters saw hundreds refusing to go home after the 8pm cutoff, instead chanting slogans and peacefully walking the streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Hours after the curfew, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that it was a “very calm situation,” a day after several Manhattan luxury stores were looted.
“So far, the curfew is certainly helping, based on everything I’ve seen in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last three hours,” he wrote on Twitter.
Minnesota took one of the first concrete actions to address the grievances behind the uprising, which began after Floyd’s death on Monday last week in the state’s largest city, Minneapolis.
The state launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, looking at possible “systemic discriminatory practices” going back 10 years, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on Twitter.
In Los Angeles, one of dozens of cities hit by unrest, police officers and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti dropped to their knees in a symbolic act of solidarity as they met marchers led by African American Christian groups.
In Washington, thousands returned to the streets for a peaceful “Black Lives Matter” march.
Hours after the 7pm curfew protesters could be heard chanting, as US National Guard troops stood on the streets near the White House and helicopters hovered above.
Broadcast footage showed police firing tear gas shortly after midnight, but the situation appeared to be calm overall.
SAFETY RISK: The government is working to categorize countries based on their COVID-19 cases and prevention efforts, which would determine quarantine periods The government plans to rank countries based on their COVID-19 risks to determine how to treat tourists and other travelers from those nations once Taiwan reopens its borders, but it is still working out the categories, a top health official told lawmakers yesterday. “We would divide countries around the world into several categories. One category would comprise those countries with very few confirmed COVID-19 cases, such as New Zealand and Palau. Travelers from the countries in this category would only need to practice self-health management,” Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a Legislative Yuan seminar hosted by
China would attack Taiwan if there is no other way of stopping it from becoming independent, Chinese General Li Zuocheng (李作成) said yesterday. Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the 15th anniversary of China’s “Anti-Secession” Law, Li, who is chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Central Military Commission, left the door open to using force. The 2005 law is China’s legislative basis for military action against Taiwan. “If the possibility for peaceful reunification is lost, the people’s armed forces will, with the whole nation, including the people of Taiwan, take all necessary steps to
SECURITY CONCERNS: The Telecom Technology Center ran black-box tests for the Executive Yuan on devices and software from Chinese, US and South Korean firms Network devices from several Chinese manufacturers are insecure and allow personal information to be leaked, testing commissioned by the Executive Yuan has shown. A variety of devices and software, including apps, from Chinese, US and South Korean manufacturers that are used by government agencies at the central and local level were subjected to black-box testing — in which the functionality of an application is examined without knowing about its internal structure, an information-security official said yesterday on condition of anonymity. The Telecom Technology Center conducted the tests, which simulated cyberattacks, to determine their resilience to the attacks, the official said. The center
RELATIONSHIP ‘TERMINATED’: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the president’s action was ‘an act of extraordinary senselessness,’ a tone Chinese media echoed US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Washington would withdraw funding from the WHO, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government. Trump said in a White House announcement that Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the public about the outbreak. “We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” he said. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be