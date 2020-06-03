The National Immigration Agency yesterday announced conditions that foreign nationals in Taiwan must meet to apply for a special visa extension after reaching the maximum stay of 180 days on various visas.
As part of tightened border controls to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 granted an automatic 30-day visa extension for foreigners who entered Taiwan on or before that date with a visa waiver, visitor’s visa or landing visa.
It did so again on April 17, and on May 18.
Photo copied by Liu Ching-ho, Taipei Times
However, the total duration of their stay could not exceed 180 days, beginning from the day of entry, the ministry said at the time.
The agency yesterday said people who meet certain conditions could apply for special extensions.
The conditions include cases where flights back to the foreign national’s home country are suspended, or where the foreigner’s spouse, registered same-sex partner, parents or underage children have household registration or hold residency certificates in Taiwan, the agency said.
People who entered the nation on a foreign passport, but have household registration in Taiwan and Republic of China citizenship, can apply, too, it said.
Foreign nationals in situations where it is necessary for them to stay could qualify after a review by authorities, it added.
Foreign nationals who wish to apply should prepare the relevant paperwork and file their application at the agency’s service stations nationwide, the agency said.
The extension for each application is 30 days, it added.
