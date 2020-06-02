MOE wants more African students for degree programs

By Rachel Lin / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Education (MOE) is planning new programs aimed at recruiting students from Africa for undergraduate and graduate studies, sources said on Sunday.

The four-year plan, with a budget of NT$500 million (US$16.69 million), would include the formation of an alliance of local colleges and universities, the sources added.

Ministry data show that 1,399 students from Africa studied in Taiwan last year, 1.07 percent of all foreign students.

A memorandum of understanding on collaborating on education programs has been signed between several Taiwanese institutions and their counterparts in the Kingdom of Eswatini, South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Ethiopia and Nigeria, ministry data showed.

One of the planned programs has been specifically designed to attract lecturers and other teachers at colleges in Africa to undertake graduate studies for master’s degrees or doctorates and then, with funding from the ministry, establish undergraduate programs in their home countries in a number of fields in which Taiwan has a leading position, or for training of professionals needed for priority industries for countries with collaboration agreements.

Another initiative would see the establishment of double-degree programs between Taiwanese and African institutions, along with short-term training courses — which could be cross-disciplinary, or for specific fields — for African students receiving a degree or certification in Taiwan, sources said.

A few universities have already started recruiting in Africa, such as Tainan-based Chang Jung Christian University, the ministry said.

Chang Jung, in cooperation with the Jane Goodall Foundation and other environmental groups, in 2016 launched the International College of Practice and Education for the Environment to train leaders for the environmental movement, and provide programs on ecology and green economies.

Over the past three years that program has attracted 57 African students, mainly from Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda and Eswatini, ministry officials said.

Arrangements are under way for Eswatini to offer 100 scholarships for students at the Eswatini College of Technology, and to establish a Taiwan job training center in collaboration with Taiwanese technical universities, the MOE said.