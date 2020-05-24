US discussed nuclear test, ‘Washington Post’ reports

‘ARMS RACE’: An expert said that new tests would be likely to disrupt negotiations with North Korea, which might not feel the need to honor a testing moratorium

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump’s administration has discussed holding the first US nuclear test since 1992 as a potential warning to Russia and China, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

One analyst told the newspaper that if a test were to go ahead, it would be seen as the “starting gun to an unprecedented nuclear arms race.”

The report, citing a senior administration official and two former officials, all who spoke anonymously, said the discussion had taken place at a meeting on Friday last week.

It came after some US officials reportedly claimed that Russia and China were conducting their own low-yield tests.

Moscow and Beijing have denied the claims.

The senior administration official said that demonstrating Washington’s ability to “rapid test” would be a useful negotiating tactic as the US seeks a trilateral agreement with Russia and China over nuclear weapons.

The meeting did not conclude with any agreement and the sources were divided over whether discussions were ongoing.

Nuclear non-proliferation advocates condemned the idea.

“It would be the starting gun to an unprecedented nuclear arms race,” Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, told the Washington Post.

It would also likely “disrupt” negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “who may no longer feel compelled to honor his moratorium on nuclear testing,” Kimball said.

The report came a day after Trump announced that he plans to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty with Russia, which was designed to improve military transparency and confidence between the two nations.

It is the third arms control pact Trump has abrogated since coming to office.

Russia has insisted that it will abide by the 18-year-old agreement, which seeks to lower the risk of war by permitting each signatory country’s military to conduct a certain number of surveillance flights over another member country each year on short notice.

European nations have also urged Trump to reconsider.

Trump has also significantly hardened his rhetoric against China in recent weeks, repeatedly criticizing Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which first emerged there.

He has made repeated threats of retaliation against the chief US economic rival, which has denied his accusations.

Earlier this month, Trump called for involving China in new arms control talks with Russia, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that they need to avoid a “costly arms race.”