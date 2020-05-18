The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19 — marking the 10th consecutive day without a new case — and said that exports of masks might be permitted before the end of next month.
Four people among the 36 Taiwanese who returned from the Maldives on Saturday were tested for COVID-19 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after they reported symptoms in the past 14 days, but the test results were negative, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the center’s daily press briefing.
None of the 129 Taiwanese who returned from India on a chartered flight on May 5 have been hospitalized for treatment, he said.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
Asked when the policy of requiring a National Health Insurance (NHI) card or Alien Resident Certificate to purchase masks or the ban on mask exports would be relaxed, Chen said the restrictions on purchases would continue, but the re-opening of exports would be earlier than late next month.
Over the past two days the center has been reviewing the supply of masks following the April 8 launch of a policy allowing adults to purchase nine masks per 14 days, to see if the supply has met demand and if there is a sufficient amount for the national medical stockpile, Chen said.
“We have amassed more than 100 million masks for the national medical stockpile, which should be enough, so we are certainly going to reopen mask exports, hopefully as soon as possible,” he said.
The center would continue to discuss the issue with the Ministry of Finance, “but we will not have to wait until late June,” he added.
Asked about Chinese pulmonologist Zhong Nanshan’s (鍾南山) comment that a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks might occur in China, Chen said China has a vast territory and abundant resources, so it is difficult to get accurate information immediately, and the CECC remains vigilant and fully prepared to meet any challenges from China.
Meanwhile, Chen said the Taipei and Kaohsiung city governments have asked if businesses in the “eight major special establishment categories” — which include karaoke bars, saunas, massage parlors and hostess bars — are required to implement a real-name registration system for their customers.
“We are not enforcing a compulsory real-name registration system for all businesses,” Chen said. “It is acceptable if they can make sure that they are able to immediately contact their customers [if a COVID-19 case is confirmed].”
Kaohsiung authorities have asked the CECC to set a timeframe for reopening hostess bars and dance halls, but its answer remains the same — local governments can reopen such businesses if they ensure the firms observe the “new disease prevention lifestyle” guidelines, he said.
The guidelines include performing social distancing, arranging distanced seating or division boards, practicing personal hygiene and protective measures, wearing a mask, measuring temperatures, providing hand sanitizers at the entrance, and ensuring customers can be contacted, he said.
A hostess dance club in Tainan reopened on Saturday, the first in the six special municipalities to do so since such businesses were closed on April 9.
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said the city issued a business resumption permit to the Wan Hsiang Dance Club (萬象舞廳) on Friday after the club passed a government inspection.
Tainan City Government officials said the club’s owner promised to implement the center’s epidemic prevention guidelines and to record the names and identification card numbers of customers.
Customers also have to dance alone, as dancing with a partner would be prohibited, the club said.
Additional reporting by CNA
