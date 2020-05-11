No new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, marking the 28th day with no domestic cases reported in the nation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.
“Today is also Mother’s Day, so we would like to present our record of no domestic cases having been reported in 28 consecutive days as a gift for all mothers, hoping that everyone can feel safer,” said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
However, people should not let their guard down and should thoroughly practice the “new disease prevention lifestyle” to achieve an even higher level of safety, he said.
Photo: CNA
“Our successful disease prevention performance against COVID-19 is attributed to the efforts of everyone living in Taiwan, as well as cooperation among the central and local governments,” he added.
The number of confirmed cases in Taiwan remains at 440, of whom 366 have been removed from isolation after recovering, Chen said.
With the hard work of healthcare professionals, Taiwan has achieved an 83 percent recovery rate for COVID-19, compared with a global average of 34 percent, he said.
The death rate of COVID-19 in Taiwan is about 0.3 per million population, against a global average of 36 per million population, he added.
Chen also said that people can preorder masks for children aged four or younger through the government’s online platforms or at convenience stores from Monday to Wednesday next week, and pick them up at convenience stores from May 25 to June 7.
The masks’ dimensions are 12.7cm by 8cm, he added.
The masks currently being sold at designated pharmacies, convenience stores, and on the government’s eMask Web site and Express mobile app are for adults and children aged four to eight.
The government on April 23 decided to supply smaller masks in response to complaints from parents nationwide about having difficulty finding masks for younger children.
Parents need to provide the details of their children’s National Health Insurance cards to buy the small masks, the CECC said.
A man surnamed Feng (馮) in New Taipei City has said that the children’s masks currently available are too big for his daughter and cover her entire face, adding that he has had to cut holes in the masks so that she could see when wearing a mask.
Another parent, surnamed Hung (洪), said that he visited 14 pharmacies, but could only find masks for older children, which are as big as adult masks.
Additional reporting by CNA
TIANANMEN-LEVEL BACKLASH: An internal Chinese report by the CICIR concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 crackdown US President Donald Trump’s administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with US planning. Economic destruction and the US’ massive COVID-19 death toll are driving a government-wide push to move US production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead, current and former senior US administration officials said. “We’ve been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we
CRACKING DOWN: Employers of those who breach the agreement to only engage in ‘politically correct’ speech would reportedly have to cancel their contract and pay a fine Beijing has required that performing artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong sign an agreement to only engage in “politically correct” speech for 10 years, a source said yesterday. Beijing had previously required Taiwanese artists to refer to Taiwan as part of China and themselves as “Chinese,” but this is the first time they have put a minimum time frame on such expressions, the source said. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday last week said that rumors about the policy were inaccurate, but then added: “We will not allow a small number of people to make money in
NOT LOCAL: One is a student who returned from the US aboard a flight with others who later tested positive and the other was from the naval supply ship ‘Panshih’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19: a student who returned from the US and another crew member of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 438. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported case (No. 437) is a woman in her 30s who had studied in the US since Jan. 30 and returned to Taiwan on April 9, without symptoms. She was first placed under 14-day home quarantine and then under home isolation on April 11 after it was learned
The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday announced that nearly 90 percent of the space needed to hold a vote on whether to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been secured, after city agencies limited voting space. The Kaohsiung Education Bureau and Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau previously said that they would limit space in schools and temples to be used for the vote, citing COVID-19 prevention measures. The vote is to take place on June 6. The CEC yesterday said that of the 1,823 venues it hoped to use, 1,622 have so far been secured — a total of 88.97 percent of