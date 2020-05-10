Taiwan is stepping up military cooperation with long-standing partners and forging new ties as it bolsters training exercises with the US Army Special Forces and trains officers and soldiers from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country, a high-ranking military official said yesterday.
The Republic of China Military Police Special Services Company, commonly called the Night Hawks, has standing collaborations with the US Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets, for regular joint exercises, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Taiwan and the US have increased the frequency of training and adapted course materials to meet the needs of the security situation in East Asia, the official added.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
One of the joint exercises added to the program last year involved observing Green Berets training in a simulated battle zone in Washington state, they said.
Through the training, the Night Hawk unit aimed to sharpen its knowledge of wartime military operations and boost the special operations capabilities of the Military Police Command.
The Night Hawks’ standing invitation to participate in the annual Pacific Area Special Operations Conference would expand its network, and help it look beyond Taiwan and regional concerns, the official added.
The source also said that Taiwan has reached an agreement with a Middle Eastern country to provide counterterrorism training to that nation’s officers and soldiers in Taiwan, without disclosing the country’s name.
The first group of trainees has completed their training and returned to their home country, but the second group’s arrival has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the source said.
The deal is a breakthrough for the command, they said, adding that high-ranking officers from both sides visited each nation last year.
The Ministry of National Defense is to schedule a visit to the Middle Eastern country and send a platoon of Night Hawks for training exercises once the pandemic eases, the source said.
Visits by high-ranking officers to Taiwan and the Middle Eastern country would likely be normalized in the future, the source added.
Taiwan’s special forces are respected internationally and are one of the few units in Asia that can train themselves and provide counterterrorism training to other nations, the source said.
Separately on Friday, the ministry said that a Chinese Y-8 military transport aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone while flying over waters southwest of the nation.
The intrusion occurred at about noon, the ministry said, adding that the aircraft left the area after being warned over radio by Taiwanese fighter jets.
It was the seventh time this year that Chinese military aircraft have been spotted flying near Taiwan.
Air activity over the waters surrounding Taiwan are being closely monitored by the military, the ministry said.
“At present, there is no cause for alarm,” it added.
Additional reporting by CNA
NO CASUALTIES: A South Korean defense official said that Seoul did not believe the incident had been a deliberate provocation, but it would continue to investigate it North and South Korean troops yesterday exchanged fire along their tense border, the South’s military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone. The South responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast, it said. South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said. Defense officials said it was also unlikely that
TIANANMEN-LEVEL BACKLASH: An internal Chinese report by the CICIR concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 crackdown US President Donald Trump’s administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with US planning. Economic destruction and the US’ massive COVID-19 death toll are driving a government-wide push to move US production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead, current and former senior US administration officials said. “We’ve been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we
CRACKING DOWN: Employers of those who breach the agreement to only engage in ‘politically correct’ speech would reportedly have to cancel their contract and pay a fine Beijing has required that performing artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong sign an agreement to only engage in “politically correct” speech for 10 years, a source said yesterday. Beijing had previously required Taiwanese artists to refer to Taiwan as part of China and themselves as “Chinese,” but this is the first time they have put a minimum time frame on such expressions, the source said. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday last week said that rumors about the policy were inaccurate, but then added: “We will not allow a small number of people to make money in
NOT LOCAL: One is a student who returned from the US aboard a flight with others who later tested positive and the other was from the naval supply ship ‘Panshih’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19: a student who returned from the US and another crew member of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 438. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported case (No. 437) is a woman in her 30s who had studied in the US since Jan. 30 and returned to Taiwan on April 9, without symptoms. She was first placed under 14-day home quarantine and then under home isolation on April 11 after it was learned