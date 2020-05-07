Germany yesterday unveiled a plan for reopening, as Europe’s largest economy tries to get the wheels turning after weeks of shutdown, while US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made his first major foray out of the White House since the COVID-19 lockdown began, pushing for the US economy to reopen.
“We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years,” Trump said on a trip to a mask factory in Arizona on Tuesday, as he conceded that some people would be “badly affected.”
In a sign that his administration no longer considers the pandemic its top priority, the White House is set to disband the emergency task force handling the country’s outbreak.
“I think we’re starting to look at the Memorial Day [May 25] window, early June window” for shutting it down, US Vice President Mike Pence said.
However, highlighting the challenges involved, New York’s subway system closed for the first time in its history on Tuesday night for disinfection, as authorities try to balance functionality with health and safety.
The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 71,000 deaths. It recorded 2,333 more fatalities in the 24 hours to Tuesday evening, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, twice as many as the day before.
The relentless march of the virus continued as Latin America logged its 15,000th death and Britain passed Italy as the country with the world’s second-highest number of deaths.
However, elsewhere in Europe, hard-hit Spain and France reported a leveling off of figures, offering hope of an end to a pandemic that has overwhelmed healthcare systems and shattered economies.
Germany is eyeing an almost complete return to normality this month, with plans to send all pupils back to school and restart top-flight soccer, a draft agreement seen by reporters said.
The Bundesliga would become the first of Europe’s top five leagues to restart, a prospect German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said could make the competition an “export hit.”
With about 165,000 cases and 7,000 deaths, Germany has so far been able to prevent the scenes of dire overcrowding in its hospitals that have been seen elsewhere in Europe.
The restrictions imposed globally to curb the spread of the virus have gutted national economies, with the EU yesterday forecasting that the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 7.7 percent this year, and saying the wreckage from the COVID-19 outbreak could endanger the single currency.
Calling it a “recession of historic proportions,” the EU executive said that the 19-member single currency zone would rebound by 6.3 percent in 2021, but in a recovery that would be felt unevenly across the continent.
