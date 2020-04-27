A train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been parked at his compound on the country’s east coast since last week, satellite imagery showed, amid speculation about his health that has been caused, in part, by a long period out of the public eye.
The satellite photographs released by 38 North, a US-based project that studies North Korea, do not say anything about Kim’s potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.
Seoul has also repeatedly indicated that there have been no unusual signs that could indicate health problems for Kim.
Photo: AP
That has not stopped growing unconfirmed rumors and media reports about Kim’s health that have emerged since he missed an April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il-sung.
Kim Jong-un’s health is of crucial importance because of worries that the serious illness or death of a leader venerated with near-godlike passion by millions of North Koreans could cause instability in the impoverished, nuclear-armed country.
Many experts in South Korea downplayed speculation that Kim is seriously ill.
They also said North Korea would not likely face serious immediate turmoil even if Kim is incapacitated or dies, because someone else like his influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, would quickly step in, although the prospect for the North’s long-term political future would be unclear.
Kim Jong-un’s train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least Tuesday, 38 North said on Saturday, citing an analysis of recent satellite photographs of the area.
Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), a former manager of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books, was attacked yesterday morning by two unidentified men who threw red paint at him at a coffee shop in Taipei. The incident took place at about 9am close to Zhongshan MRT Station near Lam’s new bookstore, which is scheduled to open on Saturday. Lam, who immediately notified the police, said the suspects were wearing baseball caps and appeared to be in their 30s. They fled the scene on foot after splashing him with red paint, he said. “It’s hard to imagine this sort of thing happening in Taiwan,”
MONITORED: The center sent texts to more than 200,000 people who had been to places visited by the infected sailors, urging them to practice self-health management The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday listed dozens of locations in 10 cities and counties visited by 24 sailors confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. It also announced two new imported cases, both women in their 20s who studied abroad and were tested at an airport after reporting symptoms to quarantine officers upon arriving in Taiwan. Case No. 421 studied in Canada, developed a cough with phlegm on Monday last week and returned to Taiwan on Sunday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told the center’s daily news conference. Case No. 422 studied in
APOLOGY: Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa said he had asked the president to punish him, adding that he was the one who had given the green light to set sail The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new COVID-19 cases, all of whom were crew aboard the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), adding that it is still investigating the source of infection. The Panshih was one of the three vessels making up a “Friendship Flotilla” that visited Palau from March 12 to 15 before returning to Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Naval Base on April 9. The crew disembarked on Wednesday last week. The center on Saturday first reported that three men in their 20s who had interned on the Panshih had the virus. All 744 officers, sailors and cadets on board the three
TRAINING EXERCISE? Asked about media speculation that the ‘Friendship Flotilla’ might have made other stops, Tsai Ing-wen said that Palau was its only destination President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday apologized for the handling of a cluster of COVID-19 cases on board a navy ship that has left 28 crew infected, saying that as commander-in-chief, she holds ultimate responsibility for the military. In an address at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai acknowledged that the outbreak on the supply ship Panshih (磐石) has drawn a great deal of attention from the public. As commander-in-chief, “the military’s business is my business,” Tsai said. Although the military has done much to bolster Taiwan’s disease prevention efforts, it made many errors in its handling of the Panshih case, she