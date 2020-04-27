The global death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday soared past the grim 200,000 milestone as the WHO warned against “immunity passports” for recovered patients, seen as a possible tool for countries preparing to reopen their economies.
The WHO opposes such “passports,” because recovery from the virus might not protect a person from reinfection.
“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the UN health body said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
Even as governments from Sri Lanka to Belgium to the US began moving in the direction of partial reopening, the pandemic still had nearly half of humanity under some form of lockdown or confinement.
Total cases around the world rose to 2.86 million and deaths mounted past 203,000, doubling since April 10.
Europe, the hardest-hit region, has recorded 122,171 coronavirus deaths.
The US toll rose to 53,934 deaths. The number of cases in the US jumped by more than 46,000 to 939,249 since Friday.
In Italy, the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 26,384; Spain 22,902, France 22,648 and the UK 20,381.
The WHO warned on Saturday that people who test positive and survive infection cannot be certain they would not be hit again by the coronavirus.
The warning came as some governments study measures, such as “immunity passports,” for those who have recovered as one way to get people back to work after weeks of economic shutdown.
People holding such a “passport” might tend to ignore public health advice, such as continuing to wear masks, assuming they are not a danger to themselves or others, the WHO said.
Despite Saturday’s grim milestone, the daily toll in Western countries appeared to be leveling off and even falling, a sign hopeful epidemiologists had been looking for.
Likewise, new reported cases appear to have plateaued at about 80,000 a day.
Shrieks of joy rang out yesterday in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks.
Spaniards would be allowed out for exercise and to take walks starting next weekend, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday.
The Spanish government would tomorrow unveil its broader coronavirus exit plan that would likely be put into action in the second half of next month, he said.
However, in many countries there were worries of a second surge after lockdown restrictions are eased, possibly also coinciding with a new flu season.
In hard-hit Iran, health officials on Saturday raised fears of a “fresh outbreak” with another 76 fatalities declared, bringing the country’s official death toll to 5,650.
In China, the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters yesterday.
“The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” Chinese National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng (米鋒) said at a briefing.
The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56 percent of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84 percent of China’s total.
Tokyo registered 72 new coronavirus cases, Kyodo news agency reported, the lowest daily tally since April 1.
The latest figures brought the total coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital to more than 3,900 cases, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government statistics.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), a former manager of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books, was attacked yesterday morning by two unidentified men who threw red paint at him at a coffee shop in Taipei. The incident took place at about 9am close to Zhongshan MRT Station near Lam’s new bookstore, which is scheduled to open on Saturday. Lam, who immediately notified the police, said the suspects were wearing baseball caps and appeared to be in their 30s. They fled the scene on foot after splashing him with red paint, he said. “It’s hard to imagine this sort of thing happening in Taiwan,”
MONITORED: The center sent texts to more than 200,000 people who had been to places visited by the infected sailors, urging them to practice self-health management The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday listed dozens of locations in 10 cities and counties visited by 24 sailors confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. It also announced two new imported cases, both women in their 20s who studied abroad and were tested at an airport after reporting symptoms to quarantine officers upon arriving in Taiwan. Case No. 421 studied in Canada, developed a cough with phlegm on Monday last week and returned to Taiwan on Sunday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told the center’s daily news conference. Case No. 422 studied in
APOLOGY: Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa said he had asked the president to punish him, adding that he was the one who had given the green light to set sail The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new COVID-19 cases, all of whom were crew aboard the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), adding that it is still investigating the source of infection. The Panshih was one of the three vessels making up a “Friendship Flotilla” that visited Palau from March 12 to 15 before returning to Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Naval Base on April 9. The crew disembarked on Wednesday last week. The center on Saturday first reported that three men in their 20s who had interned on the Panshih had the virus. All 744 officers, sailors and cadets on board the three
TRAINING EXERCISE? Asked about media speculation that the ‘Friendship Flotilla’ might have made other stops, Tsai Ing-wen said that Palau was its only destination President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday apologized for the handling of a cluster of COVID-19 cases on board a navy ship that has left 28 crew infected, saying that as commander-in-chief, she holds ultimate responsibility for the military. In an address at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai acknowledged that the outbreak on the supply ship Panshih (磐石) has drawn a great deal of attention from the public. As commander-in-chief, “the military’s business is my business,” Tsai said. Although the military has done much to bolster Taiwan’s disease prevention efforts, it made many errors in its handling of the Panshih case, she