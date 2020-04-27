A fire broke out at Cashbox Partyworld KTV (錢櫃) on Taipei’s Linsen N Road yesterday morning, leaving five dead and 44 injured, with two more in a critical condition.
The Taipei Fire Department said it received a report about a fire on the fifth floor of a building housing the chain KTV operator at 10:57am and the first fire truck arrived at the site in Zhongshan District (中山) at 11:03am.
The fire was brought under control by 11:28am and was extinguished by 11:30am, it said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The department dispatched 56 fire trucks, 23 ambulances and 192 personnel, while the New Taipei City Fire Department sent eight fire trucks to assist in firefighting and rescue operations.
Two hundred people had been evacuated and 156 had been rescued from the nine-story building as of 3:30pm, the Taipei Fire Department said.
Fifty-one people were sent to Mackay Memorial Hospital, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and National Taiwan University Hospital, it said.
Photo: CNA
Seven of them suffered cardiac arrests before arriving at the hospitals, and five were pronounced dead by the hospitals as of 4pm.
Taipei Fire Department disaster and rescue division head Wang Cheng-hsiung (王證雄) said that as the venue was undergoing renovations, only the seventh to ninth floors were operating yesterday, adding that people were rescued from all three floors.
A primary scene investigation found signs of renovation work on the fifth floor, where the fire broke out.
However, the building’s fire alarm, smoke extraction and fire sprinkler systems, as well as smoke alarms and its emergency broadcast system, had been turned off, Wang said.
Having the fire protection systems turned off constitutes serious human negligence, as well as illegal conduct, Wang said, adding that an investigation would determine the cause of the fire and the reason for turning off the systems.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), who arrived at the scene at 12:30pm, said the city government has asked its fire, civil affairs and social welfare departments to establish an emergency response task force to assist the victims.
The building late last month reported its own fire safety inspection results, while its fire protection systems and equipment passed the fire department’s inspection on March 31, she said.
The fire department’s investigation section would look into the case to understand whether the blaze was caused by renovation work and why the fire protection systems were not functioning, Huang added.
As Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was in Pingtung County at the time of the blaze, he arrived at the site at about 4pm.
Ko said the cause of the fire would be probed by experts, but the first step is to suspend the building’s operation, cordon it off and preserve evidence on site for the experts to analyze.
Asked at the Central Epidemic Command Center’s news conference whether the fire might have occurred in relation to nightclubs being closed down as part of disease prevention efforts, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the center, said that the fire was unrelated.
All central and local government agencies take fire safety inspections seriously, which are usually implemented thoroughly, as no government official would want to see public safety accidents occur, but the business owners have to conform to the regulations at all times following inspections, as public safety is no joke, he said.
Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), a former manager of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books, was attacked yesterday morning by two unidentified men who threw red paint at him at a coffee shop in Taipei. The incident took place at about 9am close to Zhongshan MRT Station near Lam’s new bookstore, which is scheduled to open on Saturday. Lam, who immediately notified the police, said the suspects were wearing baseball caps and appeared to be in their 30s. They fled the scene on foot after splashing him with red paint, he said. “It’s hard to imagine this sort of thing happening in Taiwan,”
MONITORED: The center sent texts to more than 200,000 people who had been to places visited by the infected sailors, urging them to practice self-health management The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday listed dozens of locations in 10 cities and counties visited by 24 sailors confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. It also announced two new imported cases, both women in their 20s who studied abroad and were tested at an airport after reporting symptoms to quarantine officers upon arriving in Taiwan. Case No. 421 studied in Canada, developed a cough with phlegm on Monday last week and returned to Taiwan on Sunday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told the center’s daily news conference. Case No. 422 studied in
APOLOGY: Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa said he had asked the president to punish him, adding that he was the one who had given the green light to set sail The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new COVID-19 cases, all of whom were crew aboard the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), adding that it is still investigating the source of infection. The Panshih was one of the three vessels making up a “Friendship Flotilla” that visited Palau from March 12 to 15 before returning to Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Naval Base on April 9. The crew disembarked on Wednesday last week. The center on Saturday first reported that three men in their 20s who had interned on the Panshih had the virus. All 744 officers, sailors and cadets on board the three
TRAINING EXERCISE? Asked about media speculation that the ‘Friendship Flotilla’ might have made other stops, Tsai Ing-wen said that Palau was its only destination President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday apologized for the handling of a cluster of COVID-19 cases on board a navy ship that has left 28 crew infected, saying that as commander-in-chief, she holds ultimate responsibility for the military. In an address at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai acknowledged that the outbreak on the supply ship Panshih (磐石) has drawn a great deal of attention from the public. As commander-in-chief, “the military’s business is my business,” Tsai said. Although the military has done much to bolster Taiwan’s disease prevention efforts, it made many errors in its handling of the Panshih case, she