Missouri on Tuesday became the first US state to sue the Chinese government over its handling of COVID-19, saying that China’s response to the outbreak that originated in the city of Wuhan brought devastating economic losses to the state.
A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday dismissed the accusation as “nothing short of absurdity” and lacking any factual or legal basis.
The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, alleges negligence, among other claims.
It says Missouri and its residents suffered possibly tens of billions of dollars in economic damages, and seeks cash compensation.
“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistle-blowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. “They must be held accountable for their actions.”
The lawsuit also accuses the Chinese government of making the pandemic worse by “hoarding” masks and other personal protective equipment.
China is already facing similar lawsuits filed in US courts on behalf of US business owners.
However, a legal doctrine called sovereign immunity offers foreign governments broad protection from being sued in US courts, said Tom Ginsburg, a professor of international law at the University of Chicago.
Ginsburg said he thought the recent flurry of lawsuits against China serves a political end for Republican leaders facing an election in November.
“We are seeing a lot of people on the political right focus on the China issue to cover up for the US government’s own errors,” Ginsburg said.
As of Tuesday COVID-10 has killed more than 43,000 people in the US.
The Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the number of Missouri deaths from the virus rose by 16 on Tuesday to 215.
In Beijing, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said that China’s response was not under the jurisdiction of US courts, adding that it had provided updates on the outbreak to the US since Jan. 3.
“Such abuse of litigation is not conducive to the epidemic response ... in the United States and also runs counter to international cooperation,” Geng told a daily briefing.
Additional reporting by AP
NO EVIDENCE: The timing of the dispute is awkward for the French government, as it has ordered about 600 million masks from China and is waiting for their delivery A diplomatic spat between France and China on Wednesday widened as members of the French Senate demanded answers at a hearing with the foreign minister as to why an article they said was fake and cast them in a bad light was still up on the Chinese embassy Web site. The French-language article, titled “Restoring distorted facts — Observations of a Chinese diplomat posted to Paris,” first appeared on Sunday, the latest in a series of posts and tweets by the embassy that has defended Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while criticizing the West’s response. In the post, an unnamed diplomat
India has brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the head of a Muslim seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities said led to a big jump in COVID-19 infections, police said yesterday. The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in New Delhi has been sealed and thousands of followers — including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh — have been placed in quarantine after it emerged that they attended meetings there in the middle of last month. Police initially filed a case against Tablighi Jamaat head Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi for breaching a ban on large gatherings,
THREE CASES: Crews of Taiwan’s ‘Friendship Flotilla’ were not allowed to disembark until 30 days after leaving Palau and medical staff reported no infections The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced three new COVID-19 cases, three men interning on a navy vessel, and said that more than 700 navy officers and sailors would be taken to centralized quarantine facilities and tested for the novel coronavirus. With the new cases, Taiwan has confirmed a total of 398 infections, with six fatalities. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the three men are in their 20s and shared a sleeping compartment on the vessel. They on Feb. 21 boarded the vessel, whose 337-strong complement visited Palau from March 12 to 15,
LOOKING SOUTHBOUND: The CECC is mulling stricter quarantine measures for travelers from Southeast Asia, where the pandemic appears to be worsening Taiwan yesterday again registered no new cases of COVID-19 — the third time this week — as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that travelers arriving from Southeast Asia, where the pandemic appears to be getting worse, would be the focus of stricter screening. With no additional cases reported on Tuesday, Thursday and yesterday, Taiwan maintained its tally of confirmed infections at 395, including six deaths. Of the 395 cases, 340 were imported and 55 were local infections, while 166 patients have been discharged from quarantine facilities following treatment, the center’s data showed. Asked if reporting zero new cases again means that