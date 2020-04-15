For the first time in more than a month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19.
The last time no new confirmed cases were announced was on March 9, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at a news briefing in Taipei.
While the pandemic is not over yet, having no new cases is still worth being happy about, said Chen, who heads the center.
Photo: CNA
As of yesterday, there were 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan — 338 imported and 55 local — the center said.
There have been six deaths so far, while 124 patients have been released from quarantine, up from 114 on Monday, it said.
Meanwhile, National Taiwan Normal University said that the first student at the school to test positive for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital on Monday.
The student, who tested positive on March 30, was discharged after testing negative for the virus three times, the university said in a statement.
A second case at the school — a roommate of the first case — was confirmed on Wednesday last week, it said.
All of those who had been ordered to isolate at home or self-manage their health due to possible contact with the two students completed the 14-day period on Monday, it said.
However, since the situation has not yet subsided, the school would continue to remain vigilant, and routinely clean and disinfect its premises, as well as take other preventive measures, it said.
Distance learning at the school began on Monday last week and is to continue through Friday, the university added.
The CECC yesterday also announced that starting today, masks designed for children aged four to eight would be available for preorder online.
The masks are about 8cm by 12cm when folded, it said.
The center would also reinstate an age restriction on purchases of children’s masks.
Nearly one-quarter of children’s masks have been purchased using National Health Insurance (NHI) cards belonging to adults since the practice was allowed, it said.
Starting on Thursday next week, only NHI cards belonging to children aged 16 and under can be used to purchase children’s masks to ensure that children are given priority, it said.
