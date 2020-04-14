Christians celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the COVID-19 pandemic, while pastors preached the faith’s joyous news of Christ’s resurrection to empty pews. St Peter’s Square was barricaded to keep out crowds, while one Florida church drew a large turnout for a drive-in service in a parking lot.
The strangeness of this Easter was evident at the Vatican. St Peter’s Square, where tens of thousands would normally gather to hear Pope Francis, was empty. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica, calling for global solidarity to confront the “epochal challenge” of the pandemic, and urging political leaders to give hope and opportunity to people who’ve lost jobs.
Worldwide, families who normally would attend church in their Easter best and later enjoy festive group meals stayed home. Police checkpoints in Europe and outside closed churches elsewhere left the faithful watching services online or on TV.
Photo: Reuters
Some US pastors went ahead with in-person services, despite state or local bans on large gatherings.
At the Happy Gospel Church in Bradenton, Florida, about 100 vehicles carrying 250 people gathered in the parking lot to hear Pastor Bill Bailey’s Easter sermon. Some sat in lawn chairs or on tailgates, but families stayed at least 1.8m apart; those in their vehicles occasionally honked to convey agreement with Bailey’s remarks.
In Louisiana, a pastor who is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services despite a ban on gatherings, said people from every state and all but one continent attended his Easter service on Sunday morning.
“My hope is not in a vaccine for a virus, but all my hope is in Jesus,” Reverend Tony Spell said during the service shown online at Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central.
Worshipers could be heard clapping, singing and responding “Amen” during the service, though it was not clear how many attended.
US President Donald Trump had said he planned to watch an online service led by Reverend Robert Jeffress of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas, although the White House would not confirm whether he did. The pastor, a staunch ally of the president, mentioned Trump in his remarks.
“We are going to get through this crisis with your continued strong leadership and the power of God,” Jeffress said.
In their own Easter message, Trump and his wife, Melania, paid tribute to the medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers striving to combat the pandemic.
In New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who led a televised Mass, said he was pleased congregants could have a virtual celebration.
“We miss you though,” he added. “We’d rather you be here physically.”
In the morning, members of churches from across New York sang Christ the Lord is Risen Today from balconies and windows.
“Even if you didn’t hear everyone, God heard everyone,” said Kathy Keller, of Reedemer Presbyterian Church, who helped organize the event online.
In Europe, countries used roadblocks, fines and other tactics to keep people from traveling over an Easter weekend with beautiful spring weather.
The Italian government said weekend police patrols resulted in more than 12,500 people being sanctioned and 150 facing criminal charges of breaching lockdown measures.
