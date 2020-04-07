Saudi Arabia, Russia and other large oil producers are racing to negotiate a deal to stem a historic price crash as diplomats said some progress was made on Sunday.
The talks still face significant obstacles: a meeting of producers from OPEC+ and beyond — delayed once — is only tentatively scheduled for Thursday.
Russia and Saudi Arabia want the US to join in, but US President Donald Trump has so far shown little willingness to do so.
Photo: Reuters
Oil diplomats are trying to stitch together a meeting of G20 energy ministers for Friday, part of an effort to bring the US on board, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Even the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents industrialized energy-consuming nations, is calling for action.
“We see a huge oversupply in the oil market,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in an interview on Sunday. “There’s a need for the G20 in the driving seat, led by its current chair, Saudi Arabia.”
Crude prices have fallen 50 percent this year, as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have knocked out about a third of global demand.
The price crash is so dramatic that it is threatening the stability of oil-dependent nations, the existence of US shale producers and poses an extra challenge to central banks.
Industry officials say that if a deal to cut supply in an orderly way is not reached, the market will simply force producers to slash output as storage space runs out.
The aim of talks, first revealed by Trump last week, is to cut oil production by about 10 percent — the biggest ever coordinated reduction.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are “very, very close” to reaching a deal on oil-production cuts, Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNBC.
The US is encouraging the Saudi Arabians to convene a meeting of G20 energy ministers, and expects it to happen toward the end of the week, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in an interview with Fox Business.
However, even if a deal is struck for as much as 10 million barrels per day, that would barely dent the supply glut, which is estimated at as much as 35 million barrels a day.
In some corners of the physical market prices have already turned negative.
Saudi Arabia and Russia both say they want the US, which has become the world’s largest producer thanks to its shale revolution, to join the cuts.
However, Trump had only hostile words for OPEC on Saturday, threatening tariffs on foreign oil, though at a briefing late on Sunday he said he did not expect he would have to use them.
“If the Americans don’t take part, the problem which existed before for the Russians and Saudis will remain — that they cut output while the US ramps it up, and that makes the whole thing impossible,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, a research group that advises the Kremlin.
Malaysian authorities have advised women to wear makeup, not to nag their husbands and speak with a cartoon character’s soothing voice during the virus lockdown, sparking a flood of mockery online. Like many countries, Malaysia has ordered all citizens to stay at home to stem the spread of COVID-19, which, as of yesterday, had killed at least 39,070 people globally. In a series of online posters with the hashtag #WomenPreventCOVID19, the Malaysian Ministry of Women and Family Development issued advice on how to avoid domestic conflicts during the partial lockdown, which began on March 18. One of the campaign posters depicted
Taiwan will negotiate with the WHO about its participation without Beijing’s help and intervention as more countries, including Australia and Japan, are partnering with Taiwan to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephonic roundtable with reporters on Monday also supported Taiwan’s role in the WHO, saying the US Department of State would do its best to assist Taiwan’s “appropriate role” in the world’s highest health policy setting body, Voice of America reported. In a Japan Business Press report published on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (孔鉉佑) said
KEEP AWAY: People should wear a mask in places where they cannot follow social distancing rules, the CECC said, adding that it would publish detailed guidelines today The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, including two domestic cases, as it urged people to practice social distancing in public spaces by keeping a distance of at least 1m when outdoors and 1.5m indoors. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that seven of the new cases tested positive upon their arrival at the airport, four were under home quarantine, one was under home isolation and two were under self-health management, while the two domestic cases sought treatment on their own. The domestic cases are a man in his
HELPING HAND: Taiwan is ready to help other nations and will not sit idly by while the global fight against the coronavirus continues, President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, is to offer humanitarian assistance to nations hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic by sending them masks and medicine, as well as sharing with them an electronic system that the government has been using to track down people that need to be quarantined, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. With the nation’s daily production having reached 13 million masks and soon to reach 15 million, the government is to donate 10 million masks to medical personnel in nations most severely affected by the coronavirus, Tsai said at the Presidential Office in Taipei. The