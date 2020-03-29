Italy has logged a shocking spike in its already staggering COVID-19 death toll, with officials warning the peak of the crisis was still days away, as the global infection rate surges relentlessly upward.
With more than 300,000 people infected in Europe alone, the disease shows few signs of slowing.
Italy recorded 969 deaths from the virus on Friday — the worst one-day toll anywhere since the pandemic began.
Photo: Bloomberg
One COVID-19 patient, a cardiologist from Rome who has since recovered, recalled his experience at a hospital in the Italian capital.
“The treatment for the oxygen therapy is painful, looking for the radial artery is difficult. Desperate other patients were crying out: ‘Enough, enough,’” he said.
In one bright spot, infection rates in Italy continued their downward trend.
Spain, too, said its rate of new infections was slowing, despite also reporting its deadliest day.
The death toll in Spain yesterday surged to more than 5,600 after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared to more than 72,000, the government said.
Other countries across the world were bracing for the virus’ full impact, with Agence France-Presse tallies showing more than 26,000 deaths globally.
The WHO’s regional director for Africa said that the continent faced a “dramatic evolution” of the pandemic, as South Africa also began life under lockdown and reported its first virus death.
As Europe and the US struggle to contain the pandemic, aid groups have warned that the death toll could be in the millions in low-income countries and war zones, such as Syria and Yemen, where hygiene conditions are already dire and healthcare systems are in tatters.
“Refugees, families displaced from their homes, and those living in crisis will be hit the hardest by this outbreak,” the International Rescue Committee said.
Passengers on domestic flights would not be allowed to board if their temperature is more than 37.5°C or if they refuse to have their temperatures taken, Uni Air (立榮航空) and Mandarin Airlines (華信航空) said yesterday. The two airlines made the announcement after their parent companies — EVA Airways (長榮航空) and China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) respectively — announced similar pre-boarding requirements on Saturday, along with a requirement that passengers wear masks during their flights, except when they have meals or drinks. Uni Air and Mandarin Airlines said domestic passengers would be required to wear masks from the time they start using self-help
CASE COUNT RISES: One of the new domestic cases is a nurse at a long-term care center, but so far tests on all the residents and other staff have been negative Flight transits through all Taiwanese airports would be banned for two weeks, starting tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 169. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said all flight transits would be banned through April 7. In light of the rapidly increasing number of imported COVID-19 cases, there was a need to further reduce cross-border travel and the risk of disease transmission, the center said. The Civil Aeronautics Administration has informed airlines about the new measures, and anyone who has
A public health expert yesterday warned that too many people are meeting in small groups in coffee shops and restaurants without keeping a proper distance from one another, as he urged the government to loosen the criteria for testing young Taiwanese returning from abroad for COVID-19. People need to keep a social distance of at least 2m, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said as the college presented its seventh weekly report on COVID-19 at a morning news conference. More than 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in more than three-quarters of all
TWEET CONFIRMED: The US’ Morgan Ortagus backed up Taiwan, saying China only admitted that human-to-human transmission was possible as late as Jan. 20 Taiwan warned the WHO and China about possible human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus at the end of last year, but the global health body did not make it public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦) made the remark at a news briefing in Taipei, when asked about statements made by US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. “Dec. 31— that’s the same day Taiwan first tried to warn WHO of human-human transmission. Chinese authorities meanwhile silenced doctors and refused to admit human-human transmission until Jan. 20, with catastrophic consequences,” Ortagus wrote on