Virus Outbreak: Italy, Spain suffer record deaths as infections soar

AFP, ROME





Italy has logged a shocking spike in its already staggering COVID-19 death toll, with officials warning the peak of the crisis was still days away, as the global infection rate surges relentlessly upward.

With more than 300,000 people infected in Europe alone, the disease shows few signs of slowing.

Italy recorded 969 deaths from the virus on Friday — the worst one-day toll anywhere since the pandemic began.

One COVID-19 patient, a cardiologist from Rome who has since recovered, recalled his experience at a hospital in the Italian capital.

“The treatment for the oxygen therapy is painful, looking for the radial artery is difficult. Desperate other patients were crying out: ‘Enough, enough,’” he said.

In one bright spot, infection rates in Italy continued their downward trend.

Spain, too, said its rate of new infections was slowing, despite also reporting its deadliest day.

The death toll in Spain yesterday surged to more than 5,600 after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared to more than 72,000, the government said.

Other countries across the world were bracing for the virus’ full impact, with Agence France-Presse tallies showing more than 26,000 deaths globally.

The WHO’s regional director for Africa said that the continent faced a “dramatic evolution” of the pandemic, as South Africa also began life under lockdown and reported its first virus death.

As Europe and the US struggle to contain the pandemic, aid groups have warned that the death toll could be in the millions in low-income countries and war zones, such as Syria and Yemen, where hygiene conditions are already dire and healthcare systems are in tatters.

“Refugees, families displaced from their homes, and those living in crisis will be hit the hardest by this outbreak,” the International Rescue Committee said.