Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday stood defiant in the face of a US$15 million bounty issued by the US for him to face drug trafficking charges, calling US President Donald Trump a “racist cowboy,” and warning that he is ready to fight by whatever means necessary should the US and Colombia dare to invade.
Maduro’s bellicose remarks came hours after the US announced sweeping indictments against him and several members of his inner circle, for allegedly converting Venezuela into a criminal enterprise at the service of drug traffickers and terrorist groups.
One indictment by prosecutors in New York accused Maduro and Venezuela Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello of conspiring with Colombian rebels and members of the military “to flood the United States with cocaine,” and use the drug trade as a “weapon against America.”
Photo: AFP / Venezuelan Presidency / Jhonn Zerpa
The charges are politically motivated, Maduro said, adding that they ignore Colombia’s role as the main source of the world’s cocaine, and his own role in facilitating peace talks between the Colombian government and that nation’s rebels over the past decade.
“Donald Trump, you are a miserable human being,” Maduro said during a televised address. “You manage international relations like the New York mafia extortion artist you once were as a real-estate boss.”
What was some of Maduro’s most venomous rhetoric against Trump also came with a threat of military force.
“If one day the imperialists and Colombian oligarchy dare to touch even a single hair, they will face the Bolivarian fury of an entire nation that will wipe them all out,” he said.
Earlier, Venezuela’s head prosecutor opened an investigation into opposition leader and National Assembly President Juan Guaido for allegedly plotting a coup with retired army general Cliver Alcala, who after being named in the US indictments said that he had stockpiled assault weapons in Colombia for a cross-border incursion.
Without offering evidence, Maduro said that the US Drug Enforcement Administration was behind a plan by Alcala to assassinate him and other political leaders.
The indictment of a functioning head of state is highly unusual and is likely to ratchet up tensions with Washington as the spread of COVID-19 threatens to collapse Venezuela’s shortage-plagued healthcare system.
Maduro has ordered people to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which officials say has infected 107 people and claimed its first death on Thursday.
Criminal acts to advance a drug and weapons conspiracy that date back to the start of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez’s revolution in 1999 occurred as far afield as Syria, Mexico, Honduras and Iran, the indictment alleges.
US Attorney General William Barr estimated that the conspiracy helped smuggle as much as 250 tonnes of cocaine a year out of South America.
“The Maduro regime is awash in corruption and criminality,” Barr said at an online news conference in Washington. “While the Venezuelan people suffer, this cabal lines their pockets with drug money, and the proceeds of their corruption, and this has to come to an end.”
CARROT AND STICK: A new program aims to encourage those who have overstayed their visas to turn themselves in before the NIA increases penalties and enforcement Foreign visitors who entered Taiwan before today would be granted automatic 30-day visa extensions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The new measure is in response to tightened border control measures and flight bans implemented worldwide to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of Consular Affairs said. “All travelers who entered Taiwan on or before March 21, 2020, on a visitor visa, a landing visa, or through a visa-waiver program and who have not overstayed their legal stay period will be granted an automatic 30-day extension,” the ministry said in a statement on its Web site. No application is required, although the
Passengers on domestic flights would not be allowed to board if their temperature is more than 37.5°C or if they refuse to have their temperatures taken, Uni Air (立榮航空) and Mandarin Airlines (華信航空) said yesterday. The two airlines made the announcement after their parent companies — EVA Airways (長榮航空) and China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) respectively — announced similar pre-boarding requirements on Saturday, along with a requirement that passengers wear masks during their flights, except when they have meals or drinks. Uni Air and Mandarin Airlines said domestic passengers would be required to wear masks from the time they start using self-help
CASE COUNT RISES: One of the new domestic cases is a nurse at a long-term care center, but so far tests on all the residents and other staff have been negative Flight transits through all Taiwanese airports would be banned for two weeks, starting tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 169. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said all flight transits would be banned through April 7. In light of the rapidly increasing number of imported COVID-19 cases, there was a need to further reduce cross-border travel and the risk of disease transmission, the center said. The Civil Aeronautics Administration has informed airlines about the new measures, and anyone who has
EXPANDED CRITERIA: People who returned between March 8 and Wednesday from East Asian nations or the US and had respiratory symptoms are to be quarantined The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 18 imported cases of COVID-19, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 153. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 18 new cases were comprised of 12 women and six men. Most of the patients are aged between 20 and 40, he said, adding that three are in their 50s and one man is in his 70s. Six of them exhibited symptoms on arrival in Taiwan and were tested for the virus, three were under home quarantine, two were in home isolation and one was conducting