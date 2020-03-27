NZ mosque shooter unexpectedly alters his plea to guilty

AFP, WELLINGTON





An Australian far-right extremist charged with murdering 51 Muslim worshipers in last year’s mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques yesterday unexpectedly flipped his plea to guilty.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Muslim community expressed relief at the surprise decision, which removes the need for a lengthy trial that authorities feared would be used to spout neo-Nazi propaganda.

Self-avowed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 29, had previously denied 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism, but reversed his plea at a hurriedly arranged court hearing.

Brenton Tarrant, center, is pictured in the dock during an appearance at the Christchurch District Court in New Zealand on Monday last week. Photo: Reuters

“Yes, guilty,” Tarrant told the Christchurch High Court via videolink from Auckland Prison as the charges were read out to him.

Tarrant, wearing a gray top, stared intently at the camera while making his confession.

Neither the former gym instructor from Grafton, Australia, nor his lawyers offered any explanation for the change, which makes him New Zealand’s first-ever convicted terrorist.

The nation does not have the death penalty, but Tarrant faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The terror and murder charges all carry life sentences, setting a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, but giving the judge power to imprison him without the possibility of release.

Ardern said that the admission of guilt would provide some relief to the many people whose lives were shattered in the attacks.

“These guilty pleas and conviction bring accountability for what happened, and also save the families who lost loved ones, those who were injured and other witnesses, the ordeal of a trial,” she said.

Asked how she reacted upon hearing the news, Ardern said: “I let out a huge sigh of relief.”

Judge Cameron Mander recorded convictions on all charges and said Tarrant would be sentenced at a date yet to be determined.

“The guilty pleas represent a very significant step towards bringing finality to this criminal proceeding,” Mander said.

The plea came with New Zealand in its first day of a four-week COVID-19 lockdown.

Mander said sentencing would take place “at a time when victims and their families can attend the court in person.”

The judge said that advance reporting that yesterday’s hearing was taking place was suppressed in case Tarrant changed his mind at the last minute and maintained his innocence.

Tarrant’s trial had been due to start on June 2 and last about six weeks, with New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush saying yesterday’s hearing was arranged after the gunman contacted his lawyers on Tuesday.

“Police appreciate this news will come as a surprise to the victims and the public, some of whom may have wished to be present in the courtroom,” Bush said in a statement.

Bush said imams from the mosques targeted by Tarrant were among only 17 people allowed in court to hear the revised plea.

New Zealand’s small Muslim community was relieved that there would not be a drawn-out trial.

“I have been praying for him and he has taken the right direction,” said Farid Ahmed, whose wife, Husna, was killed in the attacks. “I am pleased he is feeling guilty. It is a good start.”