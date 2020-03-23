Authorities in Beijing have forced at least seven Chinese nationals to stop working for US news outlets in the city, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the latest development in an ongoing dispute between the US and China over media access.
Members of the New York Times, Voice of America and two other outlets were dismissed from their jobs on Thursday and Friday, the group said, identifying only the newspaper and the US Congress-funded broadcaster.
China on Tuesday expelled more than a dozen American journalists working for the Times, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and the Washington Post in response to a cap being placed on how many Chinese journalists are allowed to be stationed in the US.
Photo: AFP
The tit-for-tat exemplifies how fraught US-China ties have become despite the signing of a phase-one trade deal in January and calls for more global cooperation to contain COVID-19.
In addition to media, the countries have also feuded over the use of “Chinese virus” by US officials to describe the outbreak and an assertion by a Chinese official that the US military spread the virus.
Foreign news outlets in China are barred from directly employing Chinese nationals.
They are instead employed through the Beijing Personnel Service Corp for Diplomatic Missions, which is affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It was this agency that dismissed members of US media in the past few days, the Washington-based committee said.
When asked on Thursday at the ministry’s daily press briefing if the local employees of US outlets had been told their work credentials were being revoked, spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said relevant authorities manage the employees of foreign media in accordance with laws and regulations.
The ministry on Tuesday also ordered the Times, the WSJ, the Post, Voice of America and Time magazine to submit written declarations about their staff, operations, finances and real estate in China.
That was in retaliation for the US last month ordering five Chinese state-owned media to be classified as “foreign missions.”
In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Voice of America confirmed the committee’s statement while declining further comment.
A spokesperson for the Post referred to an earlier statement by executive editor Martin Baron condemning the expulsion of reporters.
Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, in a statement provided by a spokesperson, said the outlet opposed the expulsion and intimidation of journalists.
A WSJ spokesperson declined to comment while the Times did not immediately respond to queries.
A spokesperson for Bloomberg, which has news bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai, also declined to comment.
TOUGHER RULES: People who travel to places under warning notices risk having to pay for testing and treatment if they contract COVID-19, and having their names made public The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the travel notice for 42 countries and one area in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa to a level 3 “warning,” and reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed drastically in the past few days, and the eight new cases — raising the nation’s total to 67 — were all people who had just returned to Taiwan. Case No. 60 traveled on their own to Italy, Greece and Germany; No. 61
WARNING: It was the first time Chinese warplanes were spotted close to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at night, before Taiwanese F-16 jets drove them away The air force on Monday scrambled to warn off approaching Chinese jets, the first time they were spotted near Taiwan’s air space at night, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan has repeatedly said that China has stepped up its drills near the nation when it should be focusing its efforts on combating the spread of COVID-19. An unspecified number of Chinese J-11 fighters and KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the waters southwest of Taiwan for nighttime exercises, the ministry said late on Monday. They came close to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone at about 7pm, ministry spokesman
IN IT TOGETHER: ’Academia Sinica’s achievements and expertise are impressive... The United States can benefit greatly,’ the American institute in Taiwan said Taiwan and the US are to combat the COVID-19 pandemic together, with the partnership including medicine development, contact tracing technology and the exchange of medical supplies, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement yesterday. The statement, signed by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), said: “To further strengthen US-Taiwan consultation and cooperation on combating the COVID-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, both sides will seek to share best practices and cooperate on a range of activities.” Following the AIT’s statement on Sunday, which said that both
HOME COMFORTS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung urged people not to put themselves and others in Taiwan at risk by making unnecessary trips overseas The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, all Taiwanese who have returned from overseas, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 77. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said six of the new cases had joined tour groups to other nations, while the other four traveled overseas on their own. The 68th, 69th, 70th and 73rd cases were in a tour group that visited Turkey from March 4 to Friday last week — the same group as four confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday, Chen said,