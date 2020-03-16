Virus Outbreak: AIT to boost cooperation with Taiwan for vaccine

‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related to fighting the pandemic,” it said in a post on its Facebook page, using the hashtag “RealFriendsRealProgress.”

The American Institute in Taiwan logo is pictured in Taipei yesterday. Screen grab from the American Institute in Taiwan Web site

The AIT referred to COVID-19 as “the Wuhan coronavirus,” as did US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with US news network CNBC on March 6.

The Presidential Office yesterday said it is willing to see the solid friendship between Taiwan and the US continue to deepen in all areas, reiterating that Taiwan can contribute to the international community amid the viral pandemic by sharing its disease-prevention experience and research results.

The AIT’s statement is “major progress in Taiwan-US relations,” as it involves a bilateral commitment to increase exchanges on disease prevention measures, medical resources and vaccine development, a senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said on condition of anonymity.

Praised by the global community for its successful disease prevention efforts, Taiwan has become an indispensable part in the global network of public health, the official added.

Additional reporting by Yang Chun-hui