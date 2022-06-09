British researchers have developed a biodegradable gel to repair damage caused by a heart attack in a breakthrough that could improve the health of millions of survivors worldwide.
There are more than 100,000 hospital admissions every year due to heart attacks in the UK alone — one every five minutes. Medical advances mean more people than ever before survive, with 1.4 million Britons alive today after experiencing a heart attack. But hearts have a very limited ability to regenerate, meaning survivors are left at risk of heart failure and other health problems.
Now after years of efforts searching for solutions to help the heart repair itself, researchers at the University of Manchester have created a gel that can be injected directly into the beating heart — effectively working as a scaffold to help injected cells grow new tissue.
Photo: REUTERS
Until now, when cells have been injected into the heart to reduce the risk of heart failure, only 1 percent have stayed in place and survived. But the gel can hold them in place as they graft on to the heart.
“While it’s still early days, the potential this new technology has in helping to repair failing hearts after a heart attack is huge,” said Katharine King, who led the research backed by the British Heart Foundation (BHF). “We’re confident that this gel will be an effective option for future cell-based therapies to help the damaged heart to regenerate.
To prove the technology could work, researchers showed the gel can support growth of normal heart muscle tissue. When they added human cells reprogrammed to become heart muscle cells into the gel, they were able to grow in a dish for three weeks and the cells started to spontaneously beat.
Echocardiograms (ultrasounds of the heart) and electrocardiograms (ECGs, which measure the electrical activity of the heart) on mice confirmed the safety of the gel. To gain more knowledge, researchers will test the gel after mice have a heart attack to show they develop new muscle tissue.
The study is being presented at the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester.
James Leiper, an associate medical director at the BHF, said: “We’ve come so far in our ability to treat heart attacks and today more people than ever survive. However, this also means that more people are surviving with damaged hearts and are at risk of developing heart failure.
“This new injectable technology harnesses the natural properties of peptides to potentially solve one of the problems that has hindered this type of therapy for years. If the benefits are replicated in further research and then in patients, these gels could become a significant component of future treatments to repair the damage caused by heart attacks.”
Separate research being presented at the same conference found that obesity can drive hearts to fail and weaken their structure.
The largest study of its kind on 490,000 people found that those with a higher body mass index (BMI) and waist-to-hip ratio had about a 30 percent increased risk of heart failure. This risk occurred regardless of other risks for heart failure such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, from Queen Mary University of London, who supervised the study, said: “We already know that obesity increases the risk of heart and circulatory diseases that can go on to cause heart failure. But now we have revealed that obesity itself could be a driver of hearts starting to fail.”
Last week saw a spate of articles warning that China’s growing military might would give it victory in a war over Taiwan against the US. In them was the usual tiresome confusion over what US policy towards Taiwan is. Writing in the New York Times (“Biden says we’ve got Taiwan’s Back. But do we?”, May 27, 2022), China expert Oriana Skylar Mastro asserted that “Washington has endorsed” the Chinese claim that “Taiwan and China belong together.” False. Washington’s position has been for the last six decades that Taiwan’s status remains undecided. This means that under US policy, Taiwan is currently
June 6 to June 12 The staff at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Physics loaded their materials and equipment into wooden crates during the day, only to remove them at night. Even though all 14 institutes had agreed in December 1948 to move from Nanjing to Taiwan as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) gained the upper hand in the Chinese Civil War, most of them did not want to leave. So they stalled. Institute of Sociology head Tao Meng-he (陶孟和) was the most outspoken — he detested the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and was willing to give the communists
Has a stranger ever asked you for your used High Speed Rail (HSR) ticket after you exit the station? Last year, the Liberty Times (Taipei Times’ sister paper) reported that two people were stopping passengers at the gates and requesting their stubs. A passenger noticed that they already had their hands on several. It’s possible that these folks were HSR enthusiasts, but it’s more likely that they were looking to make a quick buck. E-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Yahoo Auctions and Ruten are teeming with such items with specific dates, destinations and ticket types, with prices ranging from about
With some fanfare — and a bit of skepticism among the cycling public — on March 12 this year President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) inaugurated what’s being described as the country’s longest bikeway. Boasting a total length of 87.5km (according to English-language reports) or 88km (the figure given by Chinese-language media), the cycling route connects Tainan City, Chiayi County and Yunlin County. As soon as I heard about this bikeway, I knew I’d give it a try. I also realized that doing so as soon as possible — before the weather