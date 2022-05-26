NFTs have been called everything from fads to outright scams, but early adopters see a future for them as uniquely useful tools for business, health and the arts that goes beyond mere digital collecting.
The non-fungible token (NFT) craze, just over a year old, has given the world works that have sold for millions and includes collections from the Bored Ape Yacht Club to an image of a naked Donald Trump following his 2020 election defeat.
This booming world of digital assets has opened up a new market into which tens of billions of dollars have been poured, while also provoking discussions about how they could be useful in the real world.
Photo: Reuters
“NFTs are very rudimentary right now,” said Sandy Khaund, founder of start-up Credenza, which helps companies adopt new technologies based on blockchain, which underlies cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Beyond the art world, “they don’t have a lot of functionality. They don’t have a lot of utility,” Khaund added.
“Most of them are just monkeys or apes or whatever that do nothing,” agreed Juan Otero, CEO of Travala, an online travel site, in reference to the famous Bored Apes. Yet there is a class of the digital assets bridging the real and virtual worlds.
Starbucks, which will soon launch its own NFTs, sees them as a “programmable, brandable digital asset, that also doubles as an access pass.”
Photo: Bloomberg
Owning one of the coffee giant’s NFTs, will open access to “unique experiences,” as well as to a “community,” a new vision of a loyalty program, based on the blockchain. This technology, on which cryptocurrencies and NFTs are based, allows the same token to be used for different applications.
On the institutional side, the tiny republic of San Marino, nestled within Italy, launched a coronavirus vaccine passport in July that incorporates NFT technology. While the European digital COVID-19 certificate was designed for the EU, this passport was intended to be able to be verified anywhere, without requiring a dedicated mobile application.
‘GUARANTEED INSANITY’
Credenza, for its part, is in discussions with sports teams and leagues to set a multi-purpose vision for NFTs. NFTs and blockchain are “accessible by multiple worlds whether you are physically at the arena ready to go see a New York Knicks game, or you’re ready to go to the metaverse and you want to see a concert there,” said Khaund.
Jenn McMillen of marketing firm Incendio cited rock band Kings of Leon, which have integrated the technology into their work.
As part of the NFT release of their album When You See Yourself, the group issued eight “golden tickets,” each of which guaranteed four front-row seats on all of the band’s future tours.
“If you were a brand, think of the most desirable experiences, the most insider-y access, or something that was guaranteed to go viral and just start working backwards from there,” McMillen said.
“(It’s) guaranteed insanity because of the scarcity,” she added.
Among the most successful examples is the travel booking platform Travala, which claims more than 300,000 monthly active users.
The site, which was already accepting cryptocurrency payments, launched the Travel Tiger loyalty program in January.
On the surface, each of the NFTs distributed to existing customers of the platform is a digital drawing of a tiger, reminiscent of the Bored Apes designs.
But associated with it is a series of privileges, from entry to exclusive events, in the real world and the metaverse, discounts or loyalty points.
“It’s about retaining these users, making sure that these users continue to use the platform,” said Juan Otero, CEO of Travala. “For these to really push to mainstream and more traditional corporate players and so on, we’ll probably have to wait another two to three years,” he added.
Regardless, NFTs, in conjunction with growing interest in the metaverse and a decentralized vision for the Internet’s future, dubbed web3, are part of building wave of growth.
“The next wave, when it comes, I think is going to be unprecedented,” Otero said.
May 23 to May 29 After holding out for seven years, more than 250 Yunlin-based resistance fighters were finally persuaded to surrender in six separate ceremonies on May 25, 1902. The Japanese had subdued most of the Han Taiwanese within six months of their arrival in 1895, but intermittent unrest continued — in Yunlin, the Tieguoshan (鐵國山) guerillas caused the new regime much headache through at least 1901. These surrender ceremonies were common and usually conducted peacefully, but the Japanese had different plans for these troublemakers. Once the event concluded, they gunned down every single attendee with machine guns. Only Chien Shui-shou
The toll rolls on. A gunman walks into a place where humans are peacefully gathering and slaughters them for a militantly-avowed racially-based nationalism, presented in a long manifesto. We are quickly told that the gunman was mentally ill. Obviously — who but a madman could do such a thing? The newspapers dust off one of their “education of a killer” pieces, change the names and run another 1,200 words useful only to those cultivating such killers. The latest of these attacks, on Taiwanese churchgoers in Laguna, California, has spurred much discussion of the long record of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) violence
In one of the most remote parts of Chiayi County, a hamlet shares the exact same name as a well-known center of tea production in New Taipei City. Pinglin (坪林) in Dapu Township (大埔) is around 550m above sea level. The road to it is good enough for any car or motorcycle, and so few people live there that it’s an ideal place for the virus-afraid to go sightseeing. I rode in from Yujing District (玉井) in Tainan, taking Provincial Highway 3 through Nansi (楠西) and above Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫). At the entrance to Chiayi Farm (嘉義農場), I halted briefly, curious if
I usually get lost in long documentaries that stitch together numerous storylines, characters and artistic elements without much of a direct plot, but Chen Hui-ling (陳慧齡) does it just right in Letter to A’ma (給阿媽的一封信), which took her 10 years to make. The editing is superb, melding everything into a poignant and layered composition that’s enjoyable and illuminating to watch without having to fully follow every subject and catch every bit of information. In place of a gripping narrative is a powerful emotional buildup that slowly draws the viewer in and hits hard later. It’s not difficult to see why