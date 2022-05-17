You’ll need good eyesight to fully browse the Her stories on the postage stamps (真善美:方寸之間的女性形象特展) exhibition. Although some are shown with zoomed in replicas or feature blown up elements, most of the stamps are presented in their original 3cm-by-4cm size.
What makes this fully-bilingual exhibition fascinating, however, are the original artifacts and artwork that many of the stamps are based on, as it’s a collaboration between the Postal Museum, National History Museum and women’s rights groups. For history buffs, it’s a unique way to browse through Chunghwa Post’s ideas of female representation since it took over the nation’s mail service after World War II. The exhibition also provides a glimpse of women on postage stamps in other countries.
Having visited the National 228 Memorial Museum numerous times, I’ve never entered the Postal Museum, which is across the street. It’s six spacious floors feature everything you’ve ever wanted to know about stamps and the mail in Taiwan, China (where Chunghwa Post originated) and the world, including an entire level for kids. I now know what the world’s most expensive stamp looks like, and who is featured in Chunghwa Post’s Philatelic Hall of Fame. I didn’t have time to finish looking at everything before closing time — but I’ll definitely be back.
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
The museum opened another branch in the historic Taipei Beimen Post Office in 2015, and there’s a new railway-oriented exhibition that opened last week. It’s quite small and there’s no English, so only visit if you’re really into trains, stamps or old buildings. But what this location offers that isn’t available at the main museum are … magnifying glasses! Even if you have perfect vision, it’s always more enriching to be able to inspect tiny objects in detail, and it’s head-scratching why the main branch doesn’t have them.
Perhaps I’ll bring my own next time.
Her stories on the postage stamps encompasses seven sections that look at the evolution of women over the centuries, from the graceful, educated ladies of the Qing Dynasty court and characters in Chinese classical literature to athletes and leaders — including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), whose slickly designed 2020 reelection stamps present her in a modern, “approachable” manner.
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
The other sections deal with the lives of ordinary Taiwanese woman, starting with colorful images of little girls at play and moving on to marriage, motherhood, crafts and farm work. Motherhood and marriage are featured prominently, and there’s a video that discusses traditional customs in light of Taiwan’s declining birth rate.
Given the government’s post-war policy, it’s expected that there wouldn’t be any images of the modernizing woman during the Japanese era, but curiously lacking are stamps featuring the urban professional or iconic factory workers during Taiwan’s rapid industrialization in the 60s and 70s. This was an important and rapid change for the role of women in Taiwan, and the government is sure to have issued stamps speaking to it.
As a joint exhibition with the National History Museum, a significant portion of the display focuses on Qing Dynasty-era artifacts, including tiny “lotus shoes” for women with bound feet and traditional court clothing. One notable item is the nearly 5m-long Flower and Bird Embroidered Curtain, which was in 2013 converted into a national record-setting 70cm stamp, as well as five regular-sized ones. It’s fascinating to see them side by side.
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
There’s a large collection featuring female characters in traditional Chinese folk tales, which all Taiwanese students used to read, that are meant to express moral values. Women also feature prominently in classics such as Legend of the White Snake (白蛇傳), and Chunghwa Post has consistently been making stamps based on the enduring Dream of the Red Chamber (紅樓夢).
The more distinctly Taiwanese items are mostly creations from the past 30 years, including a 1994 series featuring woodblock prints of rural life by Lin Chih-hsin (林智信) and a 2003 set with paintings by Chen Chin (陳進), Taiwan’s first commercial female painter. As far as indigenous representation, there’s just one set showing Amis crafts such as lover’s bags, which are generally made by women.
The displays are well organized and designed, and there’s a easy to navigate route that brings viewers around the exhibition space.
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
One complaint is the uneven lighting, leaving some areas darker than others, and I felt that I could see my reflection in the glass much more often than usual.
It’s worth a look if you have time, however, and don’t forget to check out the rest of the building.
Depending on who you talk to, beach cleanups are valuable opportunities to build environmental awareness, or well-intentioned yet Sisyphean attempts to reduce ocean pollution. There are also cynics who dismiss such events as nothing better than backdrops against which virtue-signaling millennials can take selfies. Ryan Hevern is in no doubt where he stands. “We can’t clean it all up, and there’ll be trash there again tomorrow. We know that, we aren’t naive. But if we can help people become more mindful, so they make minor adjustments to their everyday routine, we’ll have a more positive impact on the planet,” he says.
A weekend getaway where you can escape the summer heat, commune with nature among trees that sprouted before the time of Christ or enjoy landscaped gardens and comfortable accommodations is within easy reach of northern Taiwan. Experience a traditional garden with Chinese and Japanese influences, birdwatching, ecological tours of old-growth cypress forest and one of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) namesake villas set among orchards with a beautiful view of the Lanyang River (蘭陽溪) valley, all in the Makauy Ecological Park (馬告生態園區). The Northern Cross-Island Highway connects Taoyuan and Yilan counties, passing through misty conifer forests as it climbs over the Snow Mountain
May 16 to May 22 Lin Wen-cha (林文察) and his “Taiwanese braves” (台灣勇) arrived in Fujian Province’s Jianyang District (建陽) on May 19, 1859, eager for their first action outside of Taiwan. The target was local bandit Guo Wanzong (郭萬淙), one of several ruffians who had taken advantage of ongoing Taiping Rebellion to establish strongholds in the area. A strongman leader of the notable Wufeng Lin Family (霧峰林家), Lin had impressed Qing Dynasty rulers five years earlier by helping expel the remnants of Small Knife Society (小刀會) rebels from Keelung. Lin’s forces routed Guo’s gang in just 11 days, earning a formal
In the world of Chinese-speaking media, “Sydney Daddy” is an Australian YouTube phenomenon: a kind of Alan Jones for Mandarin-speakers, who has found unexpected success, not just in Australia but throughout the diaspora. From his home in Sydney, Edgar Lu, 41, does a talk-back style program two or three times a week, interviewing politicians and local community figures or ranting on issues he cares about. “I think by Australian standards, I’m center-right,” he says. He says he’s not “anti-CCP [Chinese Communist Party], but at the same time, I don’t particularly care what they think.” YouTube offers a platform that is free from the censorship