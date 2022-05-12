With his hand pushed firmly into his cheek and his eyes fixed on the table, Garry Kasparov shot a final dark glance at the chessboard before storming out of the room: the king of chess had just been beaten by a computer.
May 11, 1997 was a watershed for the relationship between man and machine, when the artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer Deep Blue finally achieved what developers had been promising for decades. It was an “incredible” moment, AI expert Philippe Rolet said, even if the enduring technological impact was not so huge.
“Deep Blue’s victory made people realize that machines could be as strong as humans, even on their territory,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Developers at IBM, the US firm that made Deep Blue, were ecstatic with the victory but quickly refocused on the wider significance.
“This is not about man versus machine. This is really about how we, humans, use technology to solve difficult problems,” said Deep Blue team chief Tan Chung-jen (譚祟仁) after the match, listing possible benefits from financial analysis to weather forecasting. Even Chung would have struggled to comprehend how central AI has now become — finding applications in almost every field of human existence.
“AI has exploded over the last 10 years or so,” UCLA computer science professor Richard Korf said. “We’re now doing things that used to be impossible.”
Photo: AFP
‘ONE MAN CRACKED’
After his defeat, Kasparov, who is still widely regarded as the greatest chess player of all time, was furious.
He hinted there had been unfair practices, denied he had really lost and concluded that nothing at all had been proved about the power of computers. He explained that the match could be seen as “one man, the best player in the world, (who) has cracked under pressure”.
The computer was beatable, he argued, because it had too many weak points. Nowadays, the best computers will always beat even the strongest human chess players. AI-powered machines have mastered every game going and now have much bigger worlds to conquer.
Korf cites notable advances in facial recognition that have helped make self-driving cars a reality. Yann LeCun, head of AI research at Meta/Facebook, said there had been “absolutely incredible progress” in recent years. LeCun, one of the founding fathers of modern AI, lists among the achievements of today’s computers an ability “to translate any language into any language in a set of 200 languages” or “to have a single neural network that understands 100 languages.”
It is a far cry from 1997, when Facebook didn’t even exist.
MACHINES ‘NOT THE DANGER’
Experts agree that the Kasparov match was important as a symbol but left little in the way of a technical legacy.
“There was nothing revolutionary in the design of Deep Blue,” said Korf, describing it as an evolution of methods that had been around since the 1950s. “It was also a piece of dedicated hardware designed just to play chess.”
Facebook, Google and other tech firms have pushed AI in all sorts of other directions.
They have fueled increasingly powerful AI machines with unimaginable amounts of data from their users, serving up remorselessly targeted content and advertising and forging trillion-dollar companies in the process.
AI technology now helps to decide anything from the temperature of a room to the price of vehicle insurance. Devices from vacuum cleaners to doorbells come with arrays of sensors to furnish AI systems with data to better target consumers.
While critics bemoan a loss of privacy, enthusiasts believe AI products just make everyone’s lives easier. Despite his painful history with machines, Kasparov is largely unfazed by AI’s increasingly dominant position.
“There is simply no evidence that machines are threatening us,” he said last year. “The real danger comes not from killer robots but from people — because people still have a monopoly on evil.”
Last week CNN Travel profiled Taiwan’s new gourmet dining train called the “Moving Kitchen.” Sparked by an open letter from a Taipei-based architect, it features a bar, a kitchen and two new dining cars with seats for 54, according to CNN. With 33 business class seats, travel booking by Lion Travel and food provided by the Silks Hotel group, this large outlay of public monies is obviously aimed at a miniscule class of affluent travelers. This follows a pattern common to public programs the world over, in which public investments are aimed at luxury consumers, rather than those of us
May 9 to May 15 Poisoned dagger in hand, Korean national Cho Myeong-ha pushed aside the cheering schoolchildren and lunged at Prince Kuni Kuniyoshi’s roofless car. He swiped once and missed. As the car sped up, Cho threw the dagger. But its unclear what happened next on the streets of Taichu (Taichung) on May 14, 1928. According to post-war Korean sources, the dagger grazed the prince and inflicted a minor injury before hitting the driver in the back. The poison soon spread through Kuniyoshi’s body, and he died the following January in Tokyo. Japanese accounts, however, maintain that
I have to say I am more excited than usual at the outset of this trip. The journey starts by taking the train from Kaohsiung to Taitung County’s Guanshan Township (關山) on the Puyuma express. This much-improved service only takes a little over two hours, cut down from more than three hours in the past. The plan is to replicate a bike ride I did in 2008 from Taitung to Kaohsiung on the Southern Cross-Island Highway. Traveling with a touring bike and self-supported, I have everything I need to survive for the three days: camping gear, food, warm clothes and
Depending on who you talk to, beach cleanups are valuable opportunities to build environmental awareness, or well-intentioned yet Sisyphean attempts to reduce ocean pollution. There are also cynics who dismiss such events as nothing better than backdrops against which virtue-signaling millennials can take selfies. Ryan Hevern is in no doubt where he stands. “We can’t clean it all up, and there’ll be trash there again tomorrow. We know that, we aren’t naive. But if we can help people become more mindful, so they make minor adjustments to their everyday routine, we’ll have a more positive impact on the planet,” he says.